Columbia County officials inform area residents that the Health and Human Services office, located at 111 E. Mullett Street in Portage, will be closed from 8 a.m.—noon Thursday, Oct. 17. Health and Human Services will be closed to allow department employees to receive training.
The Portage Meal Site will still operate as regularly scheduled. Meal Site participants will be able to enter the building through the ADRC entrance after 9 a.m. Senior transportation rides will continue without interruption. All regular business will resume when the building re-opens at 12 p.m. on Oct. 17. Residents should contact law enforcement regarding urgent matters related to child abuse and neglect or public health emergencies that cannot wait until the department re-opens. For mental health emergencies and adults at risk, please contact Northwest Connections at (888) 552-6642.
For questions, contact Health and Human Services at (608) 742-9227.
