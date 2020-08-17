Columbia County Health Department looking to hire two public health nurses

The Columbia County Health Department is looking to fill two vacant public health nurse positions due to resignations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Acting Health and Human Service Director Katie Day said the two resignations, the latest one coming earlier this month, are a result of the heavier workload during coronavirus.
“If I had to guess, I’d say the work with the pandemic has added on extra stress, a lot of extra hours,” Day said.
The Human Resources Committee gave Day the go-ahead to hire for the vacant positions at its meeting last week. Day said the already existing positions are within the department's approved 2020 budget.
Public Health Officer Susan Lorenz said at last month’s county board meeting that the health department would partner with Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage to provide free COVID-19 testing in the county. Both received a federal CARES Act grant to fund the setup of community wide testing.
The nearest community testing site for coronavirus is the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. At last month’s county board meeting, Lorenz said the lack of community wide testing stems from a lack of staffing in the health department.
“Sauk County’s Health Department has 40-plus employees, and they’re able to have the staff and time to offer testing,” Lorenz said. “Here in Columbia County, I have five budgeted nursing positions. There’s a difference in staffing.”
Calls to Lorenz on Friday and Monday for comment on the vacant positions went unanswered.
Testing facilities in the county include Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage and Prairie Ridge Healthcare in Columbus. Both charge for testing.
According to Haley Gilman, director of marketing for Divine Savior, the cash price for testing at the Portage facility is $221. As part of the CARES Act, all insurance companies are required to cover the cost of testing.
For uninsured people, the federal government is required to cover the cost of testing.
The approved, budgeted number of staff in the Columbia County Health Department is nine employees. That includes, a health officer, five public health nurses, one Women, Infant and Children specialist, a dietetic technician and a breastfeeding coordinator.
