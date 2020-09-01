Columbia County HHS director finalist named, questions arise regarding nepotism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The hiring committee searching for Columbia County’s new Health and Human Services director has made a recommendation that will go to its first vote later this month.

Heather Gove, a licensed professional counselor in Portage, is the committee's recommendation to fill the position, which has been temporarily filled by Katie Day since January.

The position was left vacant after former director Dawn Woodard resigned at the beginning of the year after being placed on administrative leave, with an investigation of the department pending. No results of an investigation were ever released and county officials have refused to say what spurred the investigation.

Open records requests about the matter filed by the Daily Register were denied.

Heather Gove is the daughter-in-law of county board Chairman Vern Gove, of Portage. Supervision of the HHS director position potentially raises questions of nepotism, with Columbia County Corporation Counsel Joe Ruf stating, “in the specific case of the HHS Director, Code of Ordinances secs. 11-6-4 and 11-6-5 establish that the HHS director is supervised by the HHS Board and the County Board.”