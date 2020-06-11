You are the owner of this article.
Columbia County HHS Director quietly resigns after paid leave, department investigation
Columbia County’s Health and Human Services Director Dawn Woodard resigned on Jan. 31, after she was placed on leave pending the results of an investigation of the department.

Human Resources Director and Corporation Counsel Joseph Ruf confirmed Wednesday that Woodard resigned at the end of January after being placed on paid leave on Jan 15.

Ruf stated that day that Woodard was still an employee of the county, but not at work.

While Woodard was on leave, Health and Human Services Children and Family Administrator Katie Day took over as acting department director, and is still listed as such in the county’s 2020-21 directory.

In January, the county also hired Von Brisen and Roper, a law firm out of Madison to conduct an investigation of the department.

At the time, Ruf stated the county board would likely be given an update and possibly take action on the matter at its March meeting.

"There will be updates at the March meeting, and we’ll go from there and figure out what happens next,” said Ruf in January. “At some point folks will be told, and the HHS board will be told, but for now, Dawn is still employed, but not at work and Katie is filling in.”

However, Woodard's employment status has not appeared on any county board agendas since January, and Ruf did not make comment regarding the status of the investigation or details about her resignation on Wednesday or Thursday.

Woodard started work for the county in April 2008, and was appointed department director in July 2011.

Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone 

