Eleven high school students from Columbia County are pursuing industrial maintenance certifications at Madison College-Portage in 2019-20 thanks to a state grant intended to boost the number of skilled workers in Wisconsin.
Enrolled in the basic industrial fluid power dual-credit program, the students from Pardeeville, Poynette, Lodi and Cambria-Friesland high schools split their time between the Portage campus and the Portage Enterprise Center under the guidance of instructor Paul Harrison.
With hands-on instruction, they learn the components and equipment used for hydraulics and pneumatics to transmit power, Harrison said, gaining skills they could use to immediately enter the workforce.
“There are 300 openings for industrial maintenance technicians and engineering technicians within the entire Madison College district,” said Harrison, a state-licensed journeyman electrician whose background is in plastics and industrial control. “This gets them started early, learning a trade where the pay is phenomenal.”
A Fast Forward Grant from the state Department of Workforce Development has allowed Madison College to offer the 11-credit diploma to the high school students in Portage and also boosted Madison College offerings in information technology and the culinary arts, said Schauna Rasmussen, dean of Workforce and Economic Development at Madison College.
“We really do focus on the highest areas of need because that’s part of our mission,” Rasmussen said of expanding Basic Industrial Fluid Power, which normally costs $1,700 per college student, according to the Madison College website. “The amount of money these families are saving by getting this training done prior to graduating high school is a large value.”
The students on Sept. 27 toured the Alliant Energy power plant in Pardeeville and will continue to visit local businesses as the school year progresses. Harrison said performing industrial maintenance during class and getting inside local businesses will help the students decide what’s best for them after high school.
“The perception is still out there that industrial jobs are dark, dirty and dangerous,” Harrison said. “These students see that’s not true, not anymore."
Basic Industrial Fluid Power is a technical diploma within electro-mechanical technology, an associate degree in applied science. Earning the basic industrial fluid power diploma in Portage (or Madison) puts the students on a career pathway for a one-year industrial maintenance mechanic program and a two-year industrial maintenance technician program, according to the Madison College website.
Thirty-seven Madison College students earned a basic industrial fluid power diploma in 2018.
