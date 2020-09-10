Columbia County holding first COVID-19 testing event, hopeful for more to come in near future

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbia County will host its first COVID-19 free community testing event next week and plans to expand testing in coming months.

The Wisconsin National Guard will provide testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 14 at the Columbia County Highway Shop, 338 W. Old Highway 16 in Wyocena.

“We have requested that the National Guard bring 600 tests to our first free community testing event,” said Columbia County Health Officer Susan Lorenz. “To effectively manage this disease in our communities, we must assure sufficient testing to quickly identify new cases of disease, to investigate and contain outbreaks, to protect vulnerable populations, and to reduce barriers to testing access for underserved community members."

No appointment is necessary, but due to the unknown interest in the event residents should expect wait times, Lorenz said. Visitors are required to stay in vehicles at all times. Results will be provided in three to seven business days after testing.