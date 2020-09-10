Columbia County holding first COVID-19 testing event, hopeful for more to come in near future

Columbia County will host its first COVID-19 free community testing event next week and plans to expand testing in coming months.
The Wisconsin National Guard will provide testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 14 at the Columbia County Highway Shop, 338 W. Old Highway 16 in Wyocena.
“We have requested that the National Guard bring 600 tests to our first free community testing event,” said Columbia County Health Officer Susan Lorenz. “To effectively manage this disease in our communities, we must assure sufficient testing to quickly identify new cases of disease, to investigate and contain outbreaks, to protect vulnerable populations, and to reduce barriers to testing access for underserved community members."
No appointment is necessary, but due to the unknown interest in the event residents should expect wait times, Lorenz said. Visitors are required to stay in vehicles at all times. Results will be provided in three to seven business days after testing.
Lorenz said the department is contracted with Pre-Emergency Planning, out of Lodi, to bring more community wide testing to the county.
Melissa Waller, lead consultant at Pre-Emergency Planning, will act as the testing coordinator in the county.
“Melissa will be working closely with stakeholders at the local, county, regional and state level to draft a testing strategy for Columbia County that will identify current testing options and plans as well as future testing possibilities and scenarios,” Lorenz said.
Lorenz said the county’s goal is to work with Pre-Emergency Planning to establish additional testing sites, and increase the accessibility and availability of testing.
“Our goal is to establish additional testing sites throughout Columbia County over the next several months,” Lorenz said.
Waller did not return requests for comment on Thursday.
The county received a federal community testing grant through the CARES act in July to begin these testing sites.
As of Sept 10 at 4 p.m., the total number of positive cases in the county is 411, with 45 active cases. The county has 12,457 negative test results since March.
Regular testing in the county can be found at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage and Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.