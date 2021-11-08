 Skip to main content
Columbia County holds free vaccine booster clinics
012821-port-news-teachers-vaccine-01 (copy) (copy)

Adriana Calleros, a certified medical assistant, gives Gerald Ziehmke, 73, of Pardeeville, his first COVID-19 shot Jan. 27 at Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare. 

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVE

Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday at the Health and Human Services Building, 111 E. Mullett St., Portage.

Appointments are not necessary. Practice social distancing and follow mask requirements. No identification card or insurance card is necessary. If possible, bring vaccination card. Participants must be age 18 or older for the booster vaccine, meet CDC eligibility and be able to stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine. For more information regarding booster eligibility, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.

For more information, visit co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx.

