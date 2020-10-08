Columbia County in 'crisis mode' after reporting almost 400 new coronavirus cases in two weeks

While the health department is operating at crisis standards, the department will continue to contact positive individuals to review isolation protocols, but it will be at a delayed rate because of the large number of cases.

“We will continue to utilize our best efforts to reach out to those diagnosed with COVID-19 within 24 hours, but please note that not everyone will be contacted within that period of time," Lorenz said. "We continue to work seven days per week to contact positive cases."

The county health department defines close contacts as anyone who has been within six feet of a positive individual for at least 15 minutes, or had direct contact with them such as a handshake, hug or sitting next to the person.

“The community is encouraged to continue to do what they need to do to protect themselves and others," Lorenz said. "Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear a face covering and stay home if you are ill or were in contact with someone who was."

The Columbia County health department has budgeted five public health nurses, but is currently operating with four after a resignation in August.

Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage and Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus can provide testing. The nearest free testing site is in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center.

Lorenz said the National Guard could be available to provide the county with community testing events again in the future, but does not have a timeline for when that might be possible.

