Columbia County Jail, Portage police add Narcan boxes

A local group, with the help of grant funds, is getting life-saving options into the community after it saw the effects of opioids. NaloxBoxes with Narcan have been installed at the Columbia County Jail and the Portage Police Department.
Prevention and Response Columbia County or PARCC is a coalition started in 2015 when a group of community members became concerned with the opioid overdoses and deaths throughout the county.
“Through a series of small state grants, PARCC has distributed over 600 medication lock boxes to help keep opioids in the home locked up; PARCC has supported local drug take back initiatives; has provided the community with over 100 Narcan doses in the past year and trained law enforcement as well as community groups on the use of Narcan,” PARCC director Paula Enger said.
But the problem didn’t go away. In 2020, Columbia County had 78 total overdoses with eight fatal overdoses of heroin combined with other substances, according to PARCC.
“It’s one of those things you wish you didn't have to have or prepare for,” Portage Chief of Police Keith Klafke said of the NalaxBox kit at the Portage Police Department. “But we need it to protect people and help people.”
Klafke said the NaloxBox contains two doses of Narcan, which can save someone’s life following a opioid overdose, and a one-way rescue breathing device. At the Portage Police Department the kit is located inside the first door you walk into at W. 117 Pleasant Street with 24/7 access.
Narcan reverses the effects of opioids like heroin, fentanyl or prescriptions like Vicodin or OxyContin, Klafke said.
The second box is located at the Columbia County Jail at 403 Jackson St. in Portage also with 24/7 access. Columbia County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Dave Clark is a member of PARCC, he said the main goal of the boxes is to prevent overdoses.
“These boxes get Narcan into the community and will help prevent overdoses,” Clark said. “This is to get assistance with addiction.”
Clark said the boxes should be placed in areas that may have seen a spike in overdoses.
“I’ve been on scene when Narcan is used,” Clark said. “The user will usually recover within minutes of getting the nasal Narcan spray. Sometimes it does take multiple doses to reverse the effect of opioids.”
The Portage Police Department has had experiences with Narcan in the past.
“There have been times when people come into the office looking for Narcan,” Klafke said.
Clark added overdoses are preventable and it usually comes down to the substance. He said a number of recent cases of heroin, but instead of the substance being just heroin it was mixed with fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is significantly stronger than heroin and users never know what they’re getting,” Clark said.
PARCC has a simple goal — get a box, at least one, in every community in the county. It’s still early but the two boxes have set an example for the future boxes.
“We will be placing boxes throughout Columbia County. Our priority areas include police departments, treatment providers, and businesses. Our hope is to have at least one box in each community,” Enger said. “To decide placement of the boxes we utilize overdose mapping done by Columbia County Sheriff. We also rely on our Law Enforcement partners and determine where they feel are priority areas for these boxes.”
PARCC is a member of the Columbia Counties Opioid Fatality Review team. The OFR team believed the Naloxbox initiative would provide benefits to Columbia County residents.
"The Opioid Fatality Review Team of Columbia County researched and purchased these boxes. The Narcan within the boxes is provided by PARCC through the State Narcan Direct grant,” Enger said. “PARCC partners with Wisconsin Voices For Recovery to place sensors on the boxes, which helps with monitoring and data collection. Wisconsin Voices For Recovery also assists with marketing materials and installation.”
Clark, Enger and Klafke all recognized the problem won’t be solved overnight, but they did agree that Narcan is helpful when dealing with opioid overdoses.
"Narcan is a life-saving tool. Narcan is safe and easy to administer, and the more the community has access, more lives will be saved,” Enger concluded.