Columbia County Jail, Portage police add Narcan boxes

A local group, with the help of grant funds, is getting life-saving options into the community after it saw the effects of opioids. NaloxBoxes with Narcan have been installed at the Columbia County Jail and the Portage Police Department.

Prevention and Response Columbia County or PARCC is a coalition started in 2015 when a group of community members became concerned with the opioid overdoses and deaths throughout the county.

“Through a series of small state grants, PARCC has distributed over 600 medication lock boxes to help keep opioids in the home locked up; PARCC has supported local drug take back initiatives; has provided the community with over 100 Narcan doses in the past year and trained law enforcement as well as community groups on the use of Narcan,” PARCC director Paula Enger said.

But the problem didn’t go away. In 2020, Columbia County had 78 total overdoses with eight fatal overdoses of heroin combined with other substances, according to PARCC.

“It’s one of those things you wish you didn't have to have or prepare for,” Portage Chief of Police Keith Klafke said of the NalaxBox kit at the Portage Police Department. “But we need it to protect people and help people.”