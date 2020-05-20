Columbia County, Lodi Ag fairs cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Two signature summer fairs in Columbia County have joined the list of cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The boards that oversee the Columbia County Fair and the Lodi Agricultural Fair each announced Wednesday the cancellation of their 2020 events, citing health and safety concerns as well as the difficult logistics that would be required to maintain social distancing and sanitation practices.
According to a news release, the Columbia County Fair Board consulted with the city of Portage and the Columbia County Health and Human Services department on the decision.
“After consideration of the health, financial and societal issues surrounding the Covid-19 Global Pandemic, it is with an extreme deal of sadness and regret that the difficult decision to cancel the Columbia County Fair scheduled for July 22-26, 2020 was made,” the release said.
Both fairs have been held annually for more than 150 years to showcase agriculture and allow exhibitors to share their livestock, art and other specialties. The county event started in the 1850s, according to the release.
The Lodi Agricultural Fair has occurred every year since the 1860s, despite the fairgrounds serving as a camp for German prisoners of war during World War II, according to the fair’s website.
Usually a four-day event with thousands of visitors, the Lodi fair had been scheduled for July 9-12. Its board consulted with county health officials and fair associations before making the decision, according to a news release.
“Fairs are all about bringing people together, but planning for the safety of thousands of people, including keeping all areas of the fair as clean as possible and practicing social distancing, we soon realized it would be too great of a challenge to host the same high-quality event for all to enjoy,” the release stated.
Both organizations noted the decision to cancel was one of their most difficult to make.
“The cancellation of the fair brings a great deal of disappointment to those people who plan, attend, exhibit, participate and support the fair,” the Columbia County Fair release stated. “However the safety and well-being of all involved are of utmost importance.”
Limiting the number of people at the fair and keeping it sanitized and safe posed “huge” difficulties, as did potential liability, the release said.
They each plan to resume their traditions next year, with the 155th Lodi Agricultural Fair planned for July 8-11, 2021, and the 2021 Columbia County Fair scheduled for July 21-25, 2021.