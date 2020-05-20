Columbia County, Lodi Ag fairs cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Usually a four-day event with thousands of visitors, the Lodi fair had been scheduled for July 9-12. Its board consulted with county health officials and fair associations before making the decision, according to a news release.

“Fairs are all about bringing people together, but planning for the safety of thousands of people, including keeping all areas of the fair as clean as possible and practicing social distancing, we soon realized it would be too great of a challenge to host the same high-quality event for all to enjoy,” the release stated.

Both organizations noted the decision to cancel was one of their most difficult to make.

“The cancellation of the fair brings a great deal of disappointment to those people who plan, attend, exhibit, participate and support the fair,” the Columbia County Fair release stated. “However the safety and well-being of all involved are of utmost importance.”

Limiting the number of people at the fair and keeping it sanitized and safe posed “huge” difficulties, as did potential liability, the release said.