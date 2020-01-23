Columbia County Meat Judging team takes first place in national competition

The Columbia County 4-H Meat Judging team brought home top ten placings in all four categories of the National Western 4-H Roundup Meat Judging Contest. Members of the team included: Justin Taylor (Arlington); Samantha Rake (Lodi); Hayden Taylor (Arlington); Zachary Mickelson (DeForest); and Faith Baerwolf (Columbus). All are members of the Arlington Prairie Producers 4-H Club except Baerwolf and she’s a member of the South Columbus Willing Workers 4-H Club. The team was coached by Todd Taylor of rural Arlington.

The Columbia County youth were part of a group of more than 1,200 attendees from 35 states who participated in the National 4-H/FFA Roundup. This conference is held annually and coincides with the National Western Show in Denver, Colorado. This year’s event ran January 8-12 and celebrated its 100th year. 4-H and FFA members between the ages of 14 and 19 qualify for Roundup by winning their home state’s contest or being chosen to represent their state. The Columbia County 4-H Meat Judging team won the opportunity to represent Wisconsin after placing second in the state’s meat judging contest in the spring of 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}