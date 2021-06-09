Columbia County modifies nursing positions

Columbia County has struggled to fill a pair of nurse positions in the Health and Human Services Department for months. On Wednesday, officials approved restructuring the positions.
Heather Gove, Health and Human Services Director, got the idea from other counties struggling with filling nursing roles. The county has had two open nursing positions that will be reclassified in hopes of filling those positions.
“We’re two nurses down and have been for a while,” Gove said. “A lot of the staff has had ideas about how to solve this problem and I've also talked with other counties on how they are handling the fact of not being able to fill these positions.”
The solution presented at the committee meeting on Wednesday afternoon was to reclassify one of the Public Health Nurse positions to a Nurse Supervisor. The other nurse position is being reclassified as a Health Educator.
“The nurse supervisor will oversee the nurses and handle those duties but will also fill in for the Health officer when they are unavailable,” Gove said. “The other position will be a health educator. That person will handle educational duties across the county within the department.”
Gove said the nurse supervisor position is a salary increase from the public health nurse position and the health educator is a salary decrease from the public nurse position.
“It’s basically one up then one down, and it all evens out,” Gove said.
Department Chairperson Eric Shimpach agreed and said he approved of the reclassifications because it will be a “net neutral in the county budget.”
Gove also said Interim Health Officer Ellen Ellingsworth has accepted the position of Health Officer on a full-time basis.
Ellingsworth was appointed to interim officer in January. She had previously worked in the department as the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program director and is a registered dietitian.
COVID-19 Update
Gove said for the first time in over a year the county has not seen a rise in cases.
“We can finally report that we have reached the day where we have not added any new cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County,” Gove said.
Gove said the county currently has 27 cases of COVID-19. The county has administered over 54,000 doses of the vaccine to residents with over 29,000 Columbia County residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine or about 52% of county residents.
“26,293 residents are fully vaccinated,” Gove said. “That’s 45.7% of the county population.”
The county continues to work with the National Guard to hold vaccine clinics at the Health and Human Services building at 111 E. Mullett Drive in Portage. A walk-in clinic will be held on Thursday for children 12 and above to receive the vaccine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments for the clinic are encouraged and can be made by calling 608-742-9227. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the clinic.
Gove said the department is administering the Pfizer, Moderna vaccine and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. She added an update on those receiving the vaccine and what is next.
“Numbers have declined recently at the clinics here,” Gove said at the HHS building. “So we’re going into the communities. We’ve held a pop-up vaccine clinic in Cambria where we saw over 70 people come and there has also been a pop-up clinic in Lodi. The response from the public has been tremendous.”
Gove also thanked the National Guard for the assistance it has provided during the vaccine rollout.
“This department will continue to offer the vaccine, but with numbers dwindling we might not have another clinic here until August,” Gove said.