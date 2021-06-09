Columbia County modifies nursing positions

“It’s basically one up then one down, and it all evens out,” Gove said.

Department Chairperson Eric Shimpach agreed and said he approved of the reclassifications because it will be a “net neutral in the county budget.”

Gove also said Interim Health Officer Ellen Ellingsworth has accepted the position of Health Officer on a full-time basis.

Ellingsworth was appointed to interim officer in January. She had previously worked in the department as the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program director and is a registered dietitian.

COVID-19 Update

Gove said for the first time in over a year the county has not seen a rise in cases.

“We can finally report that we have reached the day where we have not added any new cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County,” Gove said.

Gove said the county currently has 27 cases of COVID-19. The county has administered over 54,000 doses of the vaccine to residents with over 29,000 Columbia County residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine or about 52% of county residents.

“26,293 residents are fully vaccinated,” Gove said. “That’s 45.7% of the county population.”