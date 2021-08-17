Columbia County needs more information on ATV safety

The Columbia County Traffic Safety Commission will begin looking into opening county roads for ATV/UTV usage. This comes after groups started asking the county about roads after local municipalities opened some to ATV traffic.

The group meets quarterly and outlined a plethora of different topics the commission will research over the next three months before the November meeting.

Columbia County Sheriff Cpt. Todd Horn told the commission that seven local communities have opened roads to ATV/UTV traffic and that is why opening county roads was on the agenda. He started the meeting on Friday by allowing members of the public to express their opinions on the topic.

A handful of county residents told the commission they would like all county roads open to the vehicles. Most of comments centered around a lack of ATV trails in the area and opening all county roads would allow riders to get around town.

Horn said the safety commission is an advisory committee and doesn’t make any direct decisions in the county. An ordinance would need to be written and a recommendation would then be sent to the highway committee.

“A proposed ordinance might go back and forth between us and the highway committee,” Horn said.