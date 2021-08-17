Columbia County needs more information on ATV safety

The Columbia County Traffic Safety Commission will begin looking into opening county roads for ATV/UTV usage. This comes after groups started asking the county about roads after local municipalities opened some to ATV traffic.
The group meets quarterly and outlined a plethora of different topics the commission will research over the next three months before the November meeting.
Columbia County Sheriff Cpt. Todd Horn told the commission that seven local communities have opened roads to ATV/UTV traffic and that is why opening county roads was on the agenda. He started the meeting on Friday by allowing members of the public to express their opinions on the topic.
A handful of county residents told the commission they would like all county roads open to the vehicles. Most of comments centered around a lack of ATV trails in the area and opening all county roads would allow riders to get around town.
Horn said the safety commission is an advisory committee and doesn’t make any direct decisions in the county. An ordinance would need to be written and a recommendation would then be sent to the highway committee.
“A proposed ordinance might go back and forth between us and the highway committee,” Horn said.
If the highway committee passes the ordinance, it would then go to the full board of supervisors for approval, Horn said.
“We want to make sure we’re not putting the cart before the horse,” De Young said. “We know this won’t get done over night.”
De Young said members of the public expecting the commission to “keep the ball rolling” on this topic.
Ellen Pulver, of the newly formed Columbia County ATV/UTV Enthusiast group, told the commission her goal is to get county roads open to allow more riders to connect to town roads.
“Opening these sections will allow riders to go around town and get a burger,” Pulver said.
A Wyocena farmer disagreed with ATV/UTV traffic on roads.
“How many toys are we going to put on the road,” he said. He added this kind of change will bring more tourists to the area.
DNR Conservation Warden Paul Nadolski spoke to the safety of ATVs across the region. He gave statistics on fatal crashes with ATV/UTVs. He said it is important to look at on road crashes compared to on trial accidents.
Nadolski reported 27 fatal crashes in 2017, 18 on road and 14 involving alcohol. In 2018 there were 27 fatal crashes, 14 on road and 11 involving alcohol, 22 fatal crashes in 2019, 13 on road and 14 with alcohol involved.
“Then in 2019, the DNR stopped approving ATV routes on roadways,” Nadolski said. Starting in the last few years municipalities could open roads to ATV/UTV traffic without DNR or county approval.
In 2020 there were 38 fatal crashes with 25 on the road and 13 involving alcohol.
“That’s 66% of the crashes on pavement, these vehicles are not meant to operate on pavement,” he said. “This year we are on pace to double 2020 numbers. In 2021 there have been 24 fatal crashes with 19 on the road.”
Nadolski said ATV/UTV manufacturers were getting sued following these accidents and he said manufacturers began printing in the owner manuals that these vehicles are not meant for pavement.
“Now local municipalities are open up to these liable lawsuits,” Nadolski said.
This was news to a number of members on the safety commission, including Jerry Blystone.
Blystone said the commission should take a step back and look into the safety and liability.
Michael Brouette sits on the commission as a Medical Representation. He could not comprehend the safety commission could approve this type of ordinance if the owners manual says not to use the vehicles on roads.
“How can we as a safety commission go forward with this if the safety manual states specifically you are not supposed to ride these vehicles on roads?” Brouette asked.