Columbia County offers incentives for jail staff retention, recruitment

The Columbia County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Wednesday morning with the goal of successfully recruiting and retaining jail staff.

The resolution states ongoing staff vacancies are creating stress for those who work in the jail including, “overtime, extra shifts, and working shorthanded while managing an inmate population with risk factors including mental health issues, alcohol and other drug addictions, and COVID-19 exposures.”

Sheriff Roger Brandner said there are currently four vacancies in the Columbia County Jail. He said hiring is ongoing with nine new jailers hired last year and one new hire already this year.

“The county has worked hand in hand with our administration to come up with better ways to recruit and retain our staff,” Brandner said. “This has been a challenge as we will not lower our standards as we only accept the most qualified and professional jailers. This is a problem across Wisconsin where it is harder to find qualified candidates that want to get into a law enforcement career.”