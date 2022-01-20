Columbia County offers incentives for jail staff retention, recruitment

The Columbia County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Wednesday morning with the goal of successfully recruiting and retaining jail staff.
The resolution states ongoing staff vacancies are creating stress for those who work in the jail including, “overtime, extra shifts, and working shorthanded while managing an inmate population with risk factors including mental health issues, alcohol and other drug addictions, and COVID-19 exposures.”
Sheriff Roger Brandner said there are currently four vacancies in the Columbia County Jail. He said hiring is ongoing with nine new jailers hired last year and one new hire already this year.
“The county has worked hand in hand with our administration to come up with better ways to recruit and retain our staff,” Brandner said. “This has been a challenge as we will not lower our standards as we only accept the most qualified and professional jailers. This is a problem across Wisconsin where it is harder to find qualified candidates that want to get into a law enforcement career.”
The resolution carries a price tag of $126,460 that is not currently included in the 2022 Sheriff’s Office budget. It outlines a package of recruitment and retention incentives for the jail lieutenant, sergeants and jailers.
There are three separate incentives: retiree health insurance stipend, weekend shift premium pay and five-year service incentive pay.
Jail staff who retire from the county at age 55 or above with at least 25 years of continuous service with the Sheriff’s Office will received $5,000 per year from the county to be used toward health insurance.
Also, jail staff who work on Saturdays and Sundays will receive an additional $2 an hour premium pay for all weekend hours worked.
Lastly, jail staff who complete five years of service in the jail will received a one-time payment of $2,000.
“I am grateful that our jail deputies are rewarded and compensated for the professional and difficult job that they have. We appreciate the county board supporting our jail deputies and working hard to increase the pay to reflect a fair and equitable increase,” Brandner said. “Our jail staff are dedicated and responsible professionals that worked very hard during the pandemic in a challenging environment without complaining. We could not continue to sustain the costs of constantly hiring and training new staff just to have them leave for higher paying jobs.”
Brandner said the jail works with providers to provide inmates help dealing with mental health issues and drug and alcohol addiction.
“Through the process of presenting this incentive package to the board and the individual committees, Sheriff Brandner worked very hard at fighting for our staff and articulating how important the jail deputies are and what a tough profession this is,” Jail Captain Jim Stilson said in an email.
“This is very important, especially in retaining jail staff,” Supervisor Barry Pufahl said during the meeting.
The resolution passed on Wednesday morning with no opposing votes.