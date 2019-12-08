The Columbia County Sheriff's Office hosted it's fifth annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday and children had the opportunity to shop with officers for Christmas presents for their families.
The event featured 32 officers from eight different police departments throughout the county. The officers took 41 children shopping at the Portage Wal-Mart.
Izabelle Sehave, 11, from Portage shopped for Christmas gifts for her cousins, aunt and mom with Lodi police officer Bobbi Brown. Sehave said she was excited to pick out individual gifts for her family members.
"I'm thinking of some good stuff for my cousin. One of them is in swim team and I want to pick out something swimming for them," said Sehave.
Sehave was also excited for the opportunity to interact with police officers, because that is something she enjoys.
"I am excited to talk to all of the officers," said Sehave. "And I was hoping they gave me a girl cop."
David Clark, detective sergeant for the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said the office continues to do this event because it provides positive interaction with law enforcement for children in the community.
"It's a great opportunity to have a positive interaction with the kids in our community," said Clark. "It's also an opportunity to help that families that are in need in our county."
For Brown, this year was her first time participating in the shopping aspect of the event, and she was happy to volunteer her time to help bring local children happiness.
"I'm excited to see the joy in the kids faces," said Brown. "I know how much they enjoy this, so I'm excited to see the joy of them actually picking out the gifts.
Following the shopping, the officers and children return to the Portage Elk's Lodge where they spend the afternoon wrapping gifts and receive lunch.
Funding for the event comes from a fundraising dinner and silent auction hosted by the Portage Elk's Lodge. This year, the fundraiser helped raise over $7,000 for the event.
