Columbia county officials and Alliant planning for power plant closing

She said the funds will go through a five-year phase out period. In the first year, the county will receive 100% of funds and 80% of the funds in the second year and in the fifth year the county is set to receive 20% of the funds.

Schepp told the county board it was unclear if the phase out will begin when the first unit is retired or the second unit. But that is not the only concern for the comptroller.

“At this point we don’t know where we will be getting our power from after the site is retired,” Schepp said.

Eric Sandvig, Director of Operations with Alliant Energy said Columbia County and all customers currently receiving power from the Columbia power plant will be reconnected to the main power grid and those decisions will be finalized by Midcontinent Independent System Operator or MISO.

“MISO is responsible for the grid in our region,” Sandvig said.

Sandvig said residents and businesses have nothing to worry about when it comes to having power once the Columbia plant is closed. He said the retirement dates of 2023 and 2024 are not firm retirement dates. The timetable could change due to state or regional regulatory reviews.