Columbia County officials warn of potential counterfeit money in the area

Columbia County Law Enforcement officials are warning businesses and residents of potentially counterfeit money circulating through the area.
Columbia County Patrol Lieutenant Cory Miller said the office is not aware of any counterfeit bills currently circulating in the county, but warns it’s a possibility.
“Based off previous trends, after a short amount of time when counterfeit money is being passed throughout one area in Wisconsin, another area begins seeing counterfeit monies being passed,” said Miller.
While Miller said the county has not had many issues with counterfeit money in the past, different locations in Wisconsin Dells, Poynette Columbus, Lodi and Portage experienced situations with fake money in 2019.
“Some trends from the past show the suspects would purchase a low cost item with a high value bill to then receive a large amount of legitimate money in change,” said Miller.
Counterfeit money is produced outside the state, said Miller.
Miller recommends businesses can use the money marker test, which checks irregularities in the bills. He recommends visiting www.secretservice.gov/data/KnowYourMoney.pdf for more details about the test and signs of counterfeit money.
Another test to spot counterfeit bills would be to check that serial numbers when they are given multiple bills of the same denomination. If the serial numbers are not identical the bills are legitimate.
Miller recommends businesses contact local law enforcement if they suspect they have been given counterfeit money.
“If suspects are still on location, don’t let them take the bill back, as it can help track the distribution network,” said Miller.
According to state statute 943.38, punishments for forgery can range from a Class A Misdemeanor to a Class E Felony charge, which includes a jail sentence up to six years or up to a $10,000 fine.
