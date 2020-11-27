Columbia County officials warn of potential counterfeit money in the area

Columbia County Law Enforcement officials are warning businesses and residents of potentially counterfeit money circulating through the area.

Columbia County Patrol Lieutenant Cory Miller said the office is not aware of any counterfeit bills currently circulating in the county, but warns it’s a possibility.

“Based off previous trends, after a short amount of time when counterfeit money is being passed throughout one area in Wisconsin, another area begins seeing counterfeit monies being passed,” said Miller.

While Miller said the county has not had many issues with counterfeit money in the past, different locations in Wisconsin Dells, Poynette Columbus, Lodi and Portage experienced situations with fake money in 2019.

“Some trends from the past show the suspects would purchase a low cost item with a high value bill to then receive a large amount of legitimate money in change,” said Miller.

Counterfeit money is produced outside the state, said Miller.