Columbia County on ‘tight timeline’ for redistricting

The timeline released by the WCA can still be modified.

“The WCA timeline as presented is not set in stone,” Gove said. “This is what we have to work with right now and we’ll start with this and move on from there. We will continue to follow the guidance of the WCA and we’ll get this done.”

The timeline states on Aug. 23 counties are scheduled to have access to the 2020 Wisconsin census data and will begin drafting a plan. Then in September the counties should be holding a public hearing and the county may adopt the plan.

The redistricting plan is sent to municipalities because common councils of every city must redistrict their borders for council member districts. After that, the redrawn maps be the subject of another public hearing and the county will then adopt the plan in early November.

Gove said he expects the census data by Aug. 16, however the ad hoc redistricting committee will meet as early as next week.

Denise Vater of the Columbia County Clerk’s office confirmed the first ad-hoc redistricting committee will meet on next Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

