Columbia County on ‘tight timeline’ for redistricting
alert top story

Columbia County on 'tight timeline' for redistricting

072921-port-news-redistricting-1

County Supervisor James Foley addresses the full county board in June. He will chair the ad hoc redistricting committee for Columbia County.

 JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register

Counties across the state are waiting for 2020 Wisconsin census data to help draw new district maps. Columbia County has just began the process of redistricting.

County Chair Vern Gove said the county is dealing with a worrisome time table for completing redistricting. The board of supervisors, according to the tentative timeline, could adopt the new map by the first week of November.

“It’s a very tight timeline for getting this done,” Gove said. “There are dates coming up that we have to meet certain milestones.”

Gove said Columbia County Corporate Council Joseph Ruf has been in contact with the Wisconsin Counties Association about redistricting. Ruf responded to questions from the Daily Register stating they may be answered at an ad hoc redistricting committee Aug. 5.

Redistricting is a state-wide effort to redraw the legislative lines in accordance with 2020 census data.

Gove told the County Board of Supervisors last week at the July meeting that the county will be starting a new Ad Hoc redistricting committee. Gove added Supervisor James Foley will serve as the chair of the committee.

This committee will be tasked with drawing new district lines, as required by state law every 10 years, in accordance with the 2020 Wisconsin census data. The census data is supposed to be released sometime in August.

The timeline released by the WCA can still be modified.

“The WCA timeline as presented is not set in stone,” Gove said. “This is what we have to work with right now and we’ll start with this and move on from there. We will continue to follow the guidance of the WCA and we’ll get this done.”

The timeline states on Aug. 23 counties are scheduled to have access to the 2020 Wisconsin census data and will begin drafting a plan. Then in September the counties should be holding a public hearing and the county may adopt the plan.

The redistricting plan is sent to municipalities because common councils of every city must redistrict their borders for council member districts. After that, the redrawn maps be the subject of another public hearing and the county will then adopt the plan in early November.

Gove said he expects the census data by Aug. 16, however the ad hoc redistricting committee will meet as early as next week.

Denise Vater of the Columbia County Clerk’s office confirmed the first ad-hoc redistricting committee will meet on next Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

