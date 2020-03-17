Columbia County organizations announce closures and plans

Businesses and organizations are making daily announcements about closures and operations during the ongoing concern about COVID-19. Here are some of the latest updates:
- Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has ordered a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 50 or more people to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, the Portage Daily Register will discontinue the calendar of events and the church listing page until further notice.
- All local Social Security offices are closed to the public for in-person service. Critical services will be provided. Online services at socialsecurity.gov are available as are phone services at the offices.
- Compeer Financial offices are closed to the public through Tuesday, March 31, at which point the organization will re-evaluate the situation, closely following CDC recommendations and guidelines.
- Columbia County will postpone its Courtland, Scott, Springvale, and Randolph Town Drinking Water Testing and Education program. The testing has been tentatively rescheduled for August. For more information, call Kathleen Haas at 608-617-9795 or email kathleen.haas.wisc.edu or Kurt Calkins at 608-742-9670 at kurt.calkins@co.columbia.wi.us.
- Closures include: Bee Alive Yoga, La Vita Fitness Center, Anytime Fitness, Madison College-Portage campus and Portage Public Library.
- Summit Credit Union will close its lobby beginning Thursday while still keeping its drive-up services open
- Edgewater Home and Garden is offering curbside pickup and delivery, as well as a free paperwhite bulb that can be used by children for flower projects to occupy their time while home from school.
- Other Portage businesses offering curbside pickup and, in some cases, deliveries, include Wilz Hometown Pharmacy, Theresa’s Boutique, Jack’s Tap, Culver’s and Neil’s Wine House.
- Inside seating at Pizza Ranch is closed but the business is offering pickups and delivery.
- Pizza Hut has closed its buffet and salad bar but is still seating patrons.
- Portage Theatre is still open but practicing social distancing.
- Columbia County Humane Society is seeing visitors by appointment only.
- The St. Vincent de Paul of Portage food pantry remains open and the Portage Food Pantry is offering pre-packaged boxes of food outside of the facility with no deliveries.
- Portage VFW Post 1707 has cancelled all scheduled meetings for the remainder of March. Bingo is cancelled for the season. Social night is cancelled. Best Practice Thaw Ball concert is cancelled. Vietnam Veterans gathering is cancelled. Hall rentals remain scheduled but at the renter's discretion.
- With COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue is asking its customers to use its many online tax and other service tools at revenue.wi.gov rather than in-person visits to its customer service centers. For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in the Wisconsin visit https://govstatus.egov.com/wi-covid-19.