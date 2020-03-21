Columbia County organizations announce closures and plans

Businesses and organizations are making daily announcements about closures and operations during the ongoing concern about COVID-19. Here are some of the latest updates:
- Madison College is extending the closure of all facilities until May 15. All facilities district-wide will remain closed. Classes will resume in online delivery formats as appropriate and whenever possible beginning March 30. All college-wide activities are canceled until May 15.
- Students currently enrolled in classes will receive next steps regarding their specific courses from their faculty before March 30. For more information, visit madisoncollege.edu.
- The city of Portage and its mayor have suspended all city Board, Committee and Commission meetings, effective immediately, until further notice.