Columbia County organizations announce closures and plans
0 comments
alert top story

Columbia County organizations announce closures and plans

  • 0
Portage Chamber

Portage Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing Coordinator Brad Conrad scrolls through all the cancellations on the Chamber's online calendar Monday.

 NOAH VERNAU/Daily Register

Businesses and organizations are making daily announcements about closures and operations during the ongoing concern about COVID-19. Here are some of the latest updates:

  • Madison College is extending the closure of all facilities until May 15. All facilities district-wide will remain closed. Classes will resume in online delivery formats as appropriate and whenever possible beginning March 30. All college-wide activities are canceled until May 15.
  • Students currently enrolled in classes will receive next steps regarding their specific courses from their faculty before March 30. For more information, visit madisoncollege.edu.
  • The city of Portage and its mayor have suspended all city Board, Committee and Commission meetings, effective immediately, until further notice.
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News