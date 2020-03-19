Columbia County organizations announce closures and plans

Businesses and organizations are making daily announcements about closures and operations during the ongoing concern about COVID-19. Here are some of the latest updates:
- Festival Foods will change its hours at the Baraboo, Paddock Lake, Portage, Madison, Mauston and Fort Atkinson stores to open at 6 a.m., and close at 9 p.m. effective immediately to allow the stores to thoroughly clean and restock shelves.
Wisconsin State Parks and Trails will remain open to the public.
The DNR has implemented the following changes to the operation of all state parks and recreation areas across the state:
Admission is voluntary at this time via self-registration or electronic kiosks
Close all state park offices, visitor centers, and non-essential buildings for duration of public health emergency; bathrooms remain open
Properties will continue to be staffed and outdoor recreational opportunities like hiking, trails, fishing, hunting, etc. remain open at this time.
For updates on event cancellations and building closures at DNR properties, visit https://dnr.wi.gov/.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is temporarily suspending all public involvement meetings and open houses for design and construction projects. The meetings will be rescheduled as soon as possible. WisDOT is reviewing options for alternative meeting formats. Projects will continue to rely on public input to take shape and move forward.