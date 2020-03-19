Columbia County organizations announce closures and plans

Wisconsin State Parks and Trails will remain open to the public.

The DNR has implemented the following changes to the operation of all state parks and recreation areas across the state:

Admission is voluntary at this time via self-registration or electronic kiosks

Close all state park offices, visitor centers, and non-essential buildings for duration of public health emergency; bathrooms remain open

Properties will continue to be staffed and outdoor recreational opportunities like hiking, trails, fishing, hunting, etc. remain open at this time.

For updates on event cancellations and building closures at DNR properties, visit https://dnr.wi.gov/.