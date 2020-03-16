Columbia County organizations announce closures and plans

Businesses and organizations are making daily announcements about closures and operations during the ongoing concern about COVID-19. Here are some of the latest updates:
Portage Food Pantry announced Monday it will continue to operate during its normal hours, but customers will not be allowed to enter the pantry and the pantry is not accepting donations at this time. Volunteers will greet customers at the door and customers will be asked to line up outside and stay outside, according to an email from Secretary Karen Meierdirk. Customers will receive a prepackaged box of items and also will receive a bag of frozen meat and refrigerated items. No deliveries will be made. Customers may ask someone to pick up their food, such as a friend or family member, if they are concerned about leaving their home.
- Portage High School Principal and soon-to-be District Administrator Joshua Sween said Monday that administrators in the Portage Community School District are working hard on a plan that “will help our students and our families make it through some difficult times.” Sween, who replaces the retiring Margaret Rudolph as superintendent this summer, said such plans will include ways to provide food for the students who need it while not attending school, as well as providing students with digital learning at some point. “We don’t want to overwhelm them because there’s no way we can duplicate what they learn in a traditional classroom with digital learning,” Sween said. “We want them to stay academically inclined, but we don’t want them to expect them to be glued to their computers for eight hours a day.”
- Polls for the April 7 election will be open and staff are preparing safety precautions to conduct the election. Residents are encouraged to vote by absentee ballot. To register to vote, visit myvote.wi.gov. Registration must be complete by Wednesday. After that, registration is available in person or at the polls. Registered voters may request an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov by clicking "Vote Absentee." This request must be made no later than 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the election in order for an absentee ballot to be mailed to the requestor.