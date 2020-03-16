Columbia County organizations announce closures and plans

Portage Food Pantry announced Monday it will continue to operate during its normal hours, but customers will not be allowed to enter the pantry and the pantry is not accepting donations at this time. Volunteers will greet customers at the door and customers will be asked to line up outside and stay outside, according to an email from Secretary Karen Meierdirk. Customers will receive a prepackaged box of items and also will receive a bag of frozen meat and refrigerated items. No deliveries will be made. Customers may ask someone to pick up their food, such as a friend or family member, if they are concerned about leaving their home.