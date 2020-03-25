Columbia County organizations announce closures and plans

Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services have issued the Safer at Home order that prohibits all nonessential travel, with some exceptions as clarified and defined in the order. The order is available here

Under this order, Wisconsin residents are able to perform tasks essential to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor; getting necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, such as food and supplies, pet food, and supplies necessary for staying at home; caring for a family member in another household; and caring for older adults, minors, dependents, people with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.