Columbia County organizations announce closures and plans

Businesses and organizations are making daily announcements about closures and operations during the ongoing concern about COVID-19. Here are some of the latest updates:
- Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has ordered a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 10 or more people to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
- Childcare settings have been restricted in size. Centers may not operate with more than 10 staff present at a time and may not operate with more than 50 children present at a time effective today. The closure will remain in effect for the duration of the public health emergency declared.
- All bars and restaurants shall close in the State of Wisconsin—only take-out or delivery options can be offered. Schools will be closed for the duration of the public health emergency.
- Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed on Friday and is limiting in-person services beginning March 23. Driver licenses that expire during COVID-19 public health emergency automatically extended 60 days. Late fees will be waived. The driver record, visible to law enforcement, will show the extension and that the driver license is valid. All driver skills tests are cancelled until further notice.
- Customers are being notified that Administrative Suspension hearings will be offered by telephone or paper, not in-person.
- Service centers reopen Monday, in-person customer service will be restricted, by appointment only, to new driver licenses, issuing identification cards. To make an appointment, customers can use the Driver License Guide at wisconsindmv.gov/dlguide to begin the paperwork and submit it electronically. Customers with questions may call Driver Services at 608-264-7447.
- Customers who do not book an appointment will be assisted in order of their arrival when appointments are not otherwise booked, and there is space within the lobby to wait. DMV will follow guidelines for public spacing requirements.
- For a list of all services available online, visit wisconsindmv.gov. Vehicle transactions can also be completed via third party agents.