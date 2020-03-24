Columbia County organizations announce closures and plans

Businesses and organizations are making daily announcements about closures and operations during the ongoing concern about COVID-19. Here are some of the latest updates:
- The Columbia County Board of Supervisors issued a Declaration of Emergency, aimed at preventing the further spread of COVID-19.
- Columbia County will temporarily suspend nonessential services. Public access to most county facilities will be closed to walk-in or counter services. Limited appointments may be available on a case by case basis. Limited staff will be available to answer phones and email inquiries. Up-to-date information, available at co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty.
- The Sheriff’s Office and all emergency services will remain in full operation.
- Gov. Tony Evers today issued Emergency Order #11, suspending several utility-related administrative rules, paving the way for the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to temporarily order further consumer protections amid the COVID-19 public health emergency: stop utility disconnection for nonpayment for all customers, including commercial, industrial, and farm accounts; cease assessing late fees to customer accounts; halt the practice of requiring deposits from customers for reconnection of service; allow deferred payment agreements for all customers who request them; remove any administrative barriers for customers establishing or reestablishing utility service; and authorize water utilities to provide budget billing arrangements to customers. Electric and natural gas utilities are allowed to do this under current rules.
- Gov. Tony Evers reminds Wisconsinites to follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, urging the public to stay home as much as they are able to help protect the health and safety of Wisconsin’s healthcare workers.
- Both federal and Wisconsin income tax payment and return due dates are automatically extended to July 15. Wisconsin law will automatically extend time and waive interest and penalties for taxpayers due to a presidentially declared disaster.
- Tax filers do not have to file any extension forms to be eligible for this new due date.
- The Wisconsin Department of Revenue notes that most services are found online at revenue.wi.gov.
