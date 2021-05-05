 Skip to main content
Columbia County partnering with Sauk for law enforcement ceremony
Sheriff Brandner speaks at ceremony (copy)

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner speaks during an October swearing-in ceremony for three new deputies at the Law Enforcement Center in Portage.

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

Members of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will be in Madison Friday for a Law Enforcement Memorial event.

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said his department also will partner with Sauk County. There will be a joint Respect for Law Enforcement Day event in Baraboo, Monday at 8:30 a.m. Monday on the west side—Broadway Street—of the Sauk County Courthouse.

Residents are invited to attend the outdoor observance which will include a flag and wreath ceremony, a rifle salute and brief remarks by Sauk County District Attorney Michael Albrecht and other community members.

The Portage Police Department will celebrate National Police Week on Facebook.

Portage Police Chief of Police Keith Klafke said the department will share tributes to police on Facebook next week. They also will hold an awards ceremony May 14, but due to COVID-19 protocols the invited guests will be limited.

Klafke said the department plans on displaying blue lights at night under it's newly renovated entrance throughout National Police Week, May 9 – May 15.

