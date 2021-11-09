Columbia County passes $83.9 million budget

The Columbia County Board of Supervisor voted approved the 2022 budget Tuesday morning on a 23-4 vote with one abstention.

The 2022 budget was first presented to the full board in October when Supervisor Matt Rohrbeck said there was no increase from 2021 to 2022.

The mill rate for 2022 is 4.422% — the lowest it has been since 2011. The mill rate is based on per $1,000 of assessed property value. The mill rate has dropped every year since 2013.

The county levy is $28.46 million which is approximately 38% of the of 2022 budget and comes from property taxes.

Supervisor Erich Shimpach was one of the four opposing votes of the $83.9 million budget. He said he could not vote in favor of the budget and wanted more cuts.

“This budget only digs the hole deeper,” Shimpach said. “We are just kicking the can down the road two years.”

Supervisors Denise Brusveen, Adam Field and Jon Plummer also voted against the $83.98 million budget for 2022. Supervisor John Stevenson abstained from the vote. Field said he didn’t agree with using $1.2 million from the general reserve.

“That causes me great concern,” Field said.