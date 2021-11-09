Columbia County passes $83.9 million budget

The Columbia County Board of Supervisor voted approved the 2022 budget Tuesday morning on a 23-4 vote with one abstention.
The 2022 budget was first presented to the full board in October when Supervisor Matt Rohrbeck said there was no increase from 2021 to 2022.
The mill rate for 2022 is 4.422% — the lowest it has been since 2011. The mill rate is based on per $1,000 of assessed property value. The mill rate has dropped every year since 2013.
The county levy is $28.46 million which is approximately 38% of the of 2022 budget and comes from property taxes.
Supervisor Erich Shimpach was one of the four opposing votes of the $83.9 million budget. He said he could not vote in favor of the budget and wanted more cuts.
“This budget only digs the hole deeper,” Shimpach said. “We are just kicking the can down the road two years.”
Supervisors Denise Brusveen, Adam Field and Jon Plummer also voted against the $83.98 million budget for 2022. Supervisor John Stevenson abstained from the vote. Field said he didn’t agree with using $1.2 million from the general reserve.
“That causes me great concern,” Field said.
Rohrbeck, chair of the finance committee, gave an overview of the budget in October. He said the major highlights were delaying funds for the solid waste department, the addition of the ag agent and the increase in wages to county supervisors.
Supervisors used to be paid $60 per county meeting, $45 per committee meeting. Starting in April 2022, supervisors will be paid $70 per meeting and $60 per committee meeting. The annual salary of the County Board chairman was raised from $7,500 to $12,500 and the vice chairman salary more than doubled from $4,000 to $8,500.
The 2022 budget created a new agriculture agent in the land and water conservation department. This was done because of changes to the UW-Extension ag agent duties. Starting next year, UW-Extension ag agents will be shared by regions and counties.
Rohrbeck said a new county-funded ag agent would be better than sharing an agent with one or two other counties.
Rohrbeck said the $2.1 million renovation to recycling facility was delayed due to COVID-19.
“The finance committee felt it was appropriate for the newly-elected supervisors to approve these requests in the future,” Rohrbeck said.
Of the $83.9 million budget, approximately 31% or $23 million goes into public works and 23% or just over $17 million goes to health and human services.
The 2022 proposed budget book included an example of the average Columbia County homeowner, based on Columbia County Land Information historical data.
“The average homeowner has a home assessed at $220,242 and pays a property tax of $3,604,” the budget states. “Of this total $973 represents taxes paid to Columbia County.”
David Dwyer, of Lewiston, was the only member of the public that spoke during the public hearing on Tuesday morning. He was upset that he could not find the 2022 proposed budget online.
Columbia County Comptroller Lois Schepp responded to Dwyer saying the proposed budget was uploaded to the county website the evening after the county board adopted it on Oct. 20.
Dwyer said it should be easier to find online so people can view it before it is voted on.
During the meeting, Columbia County Clerk Sue Moll reminded papers for re-election are due on Jan. 4.
“You’ll need to get those 20 plus signatures in by then,” Moll said. “And if you’re not running for re-election you need to fill out paperwork for that too. Those are the non-candidate forms. Those forms are due on Dec. 24, when our office is closed, so plan accordingly.”