Columbia County passes $83 million 2021 budget

The Columbia County board voted to approve its $83 million 2021 budget in a 21-2 vote, which brings an increased tax levy, lower mill rate and potentially decreased funding for the public health department.

The county’s tax levy is set to increase by about 1.4%, to over $27.9 million, compared to last year’s $27.6 million, 1% increase.

Last year’s 1% increase brought in an additional $300,000 from 2019.

The county’s tax rate will drop to the lowest it’s been since 2011, with property tax owners expecting to pay about $4.66 per $1,000 of assessed value.

“Thus, reducing the taxpayers' payment to the county if the assessed value of their property remains the same as last year,” said Supervisor Bob Koch of Lodi.

The 2021 mill rate is just over a 2% decrease from last year.

While the 2021 budget is slightly increased from 2020’s $80 million budget, the county did reallocate funding for a fifth public health nurse position.

For 2020, the health department had five budgeted public health nurse positions, two of which have remained vacant for nearly six months due to a lack of applicants for replacements.