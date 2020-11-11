Columbia County passes resolution against excessive force for non-violent demonstrations

The Columbia County Board voted unanimously to approve a resolution to prohibit the excessive use of force by law enforcement agencies regarding non-violent civil rights demonstrations, in order to receive Community Development Block Grant funds.
The resolution was passed with a 23-0 vote with four supervisors absent and one seat remaining vacant, and states that it is policy for Columbia County and its law enforcement agencies not to use excessive force, bar any entrances or exits during non-violent civil rights demonstrations within the county.
The resolution makes the Columbia County Sheriff responsible for enforcing the order within the department.
County Corporation Council Joe Ruf said the county passed the resolution to be in compliance with Federal CDBG funding requirements, so the county can pursue available housing and community development funding in the future.
According to the federal requirements, funds will not be distributed to municipalities that do not have such a resolution passed.
“The resolution was adopted as an administrative action required by Federal CDBG regulations,” said Ruf. “The resolution did not create any new policies or rules for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.”
Sheriff Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner echoed that no policies will change within the department.
"Our polices are already in line with what these requirements are, this was a standard from for this block grant," said Brandner. "Law enforcement officers should never use excessive force."
In June, Portage did see non-violent civil demonstrations related to the Black Lives Matter Movement, where approximately 60 people gathered outside the Columbia County Courthouse with signs protesting police brutality.
During the six-hour demonstration, Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke and Brandner joined the group for a brief period, and police presence grew with the force protecting demonstrators when they laid down on the street.
"We will always support peaceful protesters and demonstrations. This is what we did this past summer," said Brandner. "We will not support violence, destruction, of property, harassment, or other criminal activity during protests or demonstrations. Criminal activity will not be tolerated here in Columbia County."
