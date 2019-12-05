The Complete Count Committee in Columbia County met for the first time Thursday for training on how to get the highest participation rates throughout the county for the 2020 census.
The committee has 12 members from municipalities within the county, county board supervisors or that represent a specific population such as veterans or the elderly.
At Thursday's meeting, members met with Patti Gillette, a partnership specialist for the US Census Bureau, for training which included information on what the census is and how the data collected is used. The training also included how to identify underrepresented populations and how to ensure their participation in the upcoming census.
The committee's purpose, according to Columbia County Clerk Sue Moll is to get the word out about the census and its importance to ensure that all residents participate.
"I see you guys reaching out to the organizations," Moll told the committee.
Gillette identified the most underrepresented populations in the county to be the elderly. Due to the high volume of scam and phishing scams they receive in the mail, this population is hesitant to respond to mailing requiring information.
In addition, Gillette said underrepresented populations include snowbirds, people who live in Columbia County but spend winters in a warmer climate, veterans and the Amish.
In the 2010 census, the most underrepresented populations in Wisconsin were rural residents and children under the age of 5.
"We want to make sure that we get the message out to those folks," said Gillette. "We want people counted where they use the most resources and where they live most of the time."
Gillette discussed possible ways to reach people to ensure their participation, which included members of the committee attending events in the county to provide information on what the census is and when it is, work with school districts and superintendents to make sure information makes it to parents and setting up booths to help people fill out the census form.
The census is taken every 10 years, and is responsible for counting every person who is living in the US.
The data collected is used to determine congressional districts and distributions of over $675 billion in federal funds to individual states.
April 1 is National Census Day, when all residents of the U.S. are supposed to have responded to the census request, either online, over the phone or by mail. Following this date, the Census Bureau will send workers door to door to residences that did not respond. This workforce will create about 500,000 jobs across the nation.
In 2010, Wisconsin was the No. 1 state for response rate, with 82 percent of residents responding to the request by April 1.
