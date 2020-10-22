Columbia County proposes 2021 budget that shifts public nurse position to contingency fund

“This is not a good time to eliminate a nursing position from Health and Human Services, whether it’s vacant or not,” Pufahl said. “Yes, it’s vacant. We’re looking, trying to fill that vacancy, but right now everybody’s trying to get nurses throughout the state, so it’s a tough time to get the help that you need.

“But it’s so very, very important for us to keep that Health and Human Services working up to 100% as best they can.”

HHS’ new director had been on the job for just three days when the Finance Committee was working on the budget earlier this month, Rohrbeck said. The committee had questions that couldn’t be answered about the department’s needs, its difficulty in finding applicants, as well as how its necessary focus on the pandemic was affecting revenue due to normal duties being neglected, he said.

With Health Officer Susan Lorenz retiring at the end of the year, committee members also were concerned about the logistics of training and overseeing new nurses without knowing when her replacement would be hired.

Rohrbeck is hoping the department will be able to present an update on its needs by January. The board could shift funding back to HHS from the contingency at any time next year via resolution.

