Columbia County proposes 2021 budget that shifts public nurse position to contingency fund

Columbia County’s proposed $83 million budget for 2021 would keep four of the five public health nurse positions while removing funding for the last by shifting it to a contingency fund. If the health department can demonstrate that it needs the position, the county board may restore the earmarked funds next year.
Finance Committee Chairman Matthew Rohrbeck, of Columbus, said the committee tried to keep operating costs as low as possible and is not laying off or furloughing any employees under the proposed budget, which he presented at Wednesday’s county board meeting.
“Obviously, every municipality, every government agency is having difficulties with dealing with the pandemic, so part of it was just talking about how there’s challenges in this budget and we made a lot of tough decisions,” he said Thursday, noting the challenge of balancing the budget even as revenues are basically frozen and needs keep growing.
However, two of the five nurse positions in the county’s Health and Human Services Department have been vacant for more than six months due to a lack of applicants, Rohrbeck said. While they remain funded through the end of this year, only four of them are funded under the proposed 2021 budget.
Barry Pufahl of Pardeeville, vice chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee, said HHS needs those nursing positions, especially right now.
“This is not a good time to eliminate a nursing position from Health and Human Services, whether it’s vacant or not,” Pufahl said. “Yes, it’s vacant. We’re looking, trying to fill that vacancy, but right now everybody’s trying to get nurses throughout the state, so it’s a tough time to get the help that you need.
“But it’s so very, very important for us to keep that Health and Human Services working up to 100% as best they can.”
HHS’ new director had been on the job for just three days when the Finance Committee was working on the budget earlier this month, Rohrbeck said. The committee had questions that couldn’t be answered about the department’s needs, its difficulty in finding applicants, as well as how its necessary focus on the pandemic was affecting revenue due to normal duties being neglected, he said.
With Health Officer Susan Lorenz retiring at the end of the year, committee members also were concerned about the logistics of training and overseeing new nurses without knowing when her replacement would be hired.
Rohrbeck is hoping the department will be able to present an update on its needs by January. The board could shift funding back to HHS from the contingency at any time next year via resolution.
“It’s a tough situation that we’re in, but it’s about trying to figure out how we can move forward and being innovative while trying to address the ever-growing problems that we’re having in this county, but again, every county around us is having the exact same problems we’re having,” he said.
The contingency fund, which includes an unallocated reserve of $200,000, will have $1.82 million of HHS funds under the proposed budget, though not all of that amount is from the nurse position. HHS has a total budget of almost $14 million, according to county Comptroller Lois Schepp.
The public will have a chance to voice their thoughts at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 10 at the county board meeting, where board members will discuss and finalize the budget, said Chairman Vern Gove.
Tax levy
Though the county is expecting its total tax levy to increase by about 1.4% compared to this year -- to $27,988,230 -- its tax rate will drop to the lowest it’s been since 2011, according to the budget overview. Property owners can expect to pay $4.66 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is a 2.57% decrease from this year’s $4.78.
Rohrbeck said reducing the tax burden on residents was a priority during the budget planning process.
“There’s people right now that are really struggling, and the last thing I want to do as a county board supervisor is to say, ‘Hey, we want to raise your mill rate. We want to, you know, take as much taxes from you as possible during a time like this where a lot of people are struggling.’ And that’s just not fair on them, not fair on anybody,” he said.
Schepp said in an email that the rate decrease is due to a rise in “our equalized valuation and cost/revenue management.”
Other budget highlights:
- The total proposed budget is slightly higher than this year’s: Total expenditures will increase by $2.19 million -- 2.7% -- to $83.11 million.
- A second vacant position, this time from the county’s UW-Extension, will be eliminated in 2021. Veteran’s Service will gain a new position.
- The county is proposing to slash its UW-Extension contribution by almost one-third compared to this year, dropping the current $268,000 appropriation by about $86,000, or 32%, to just over $182,000.
- The Sheriff’s Department will get slightly over $33,000 more than this year, a 0.6% increase
- Public Works’ budget will increase by more than $272,000, or 5.8% to a total of about $4.94 million.
- Most years, the county has to balance the budget by dipping into general fund reserves, Rohrbeck said. Next year will be the first time since 2016 that the shortfall is under $1 million.
In action Wednesday, the Columbia County Board:
- Appointed Kyle Bernander as supervisor for District 7, which covers parts of Portage, through April 2022. He was also appointed to the Information Services and Property Committee and Columbia Health Care Center Committee.
- Recognized retired county employees Cheryl Lemanczyk and Cindy Poteat, Columbia Health Care Center.
- Rezoned several parcels of land.
