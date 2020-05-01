Columbia County purchases UV cleaning device

Columbia County's Emergency Management department and Sheriff's office recently purchased a UV light cleaning device to ensure proper cleaning and safety throughout the county during COVID-19.
The device uses strong UV light bulbs to weaken and kill any germs. The device can be used to disinfect small items like N95 masks and other protective equipment, as well as larger surfaces and rooms like jail cells, exam rooms, squad cars and ambulances.
"The state is pushing, pushing, pushing for the disinfecting and reuse of PPE," said Kathy Johnson, director of emergency management.
Johnson said the device will save money and reduce staff needed to clean.
The county plans to use it in its jail, healthcare center, and first responder facilities throughout the county.
"It's going to definitely save on the amount of cleaning products that we're going through all the time," said Johnson. "It's a much safer way than having the cleaning staff disinfect a room."
The device should reduce the time needed to clean spaces as well, said Johnson. The device takes 10 to 15 minutes to clean a 10-foot-square room.
Johnson said the county is going to train specific employees within the emergency management department and the sheriff's office to operate the device.
Once turned on in a room or near a surface, people are unable to come in contact with the device until it is finished disinfect, as it can be harmful to anything living while in operation.
The device has sensors attached to sense when a door is opened or there is motion nearby, and will shut off as a safety precaution. The device also comes with door tags to notify employees or residents of when a room is being occupied by the device.
"We will use all the safeguards to make sure that no one is harmed," said Johnson.
The device cost about $40,000, which Johnson said the county is hoping to be reimbursed for through federal funding related to coronavirus.
Johnson said the county plans to continue using the device in the jail and nursing homes even after cornoavirus concerns have waned.
"It can be used even after COVID because there's always a chance for TB or anything like that, that can come in on a person," said Johnson. "There's always going to be concerns for things like that."
