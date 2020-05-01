Columbia County purchases UV cleaning device

Once turned on in a room or near a surface, people are unable to come in contact with the device until it is finished disinfect, as it can be harmful to anything living while in operation.

The device has sensors attached to sense when a door is opened or there is motion nearby, and will shut off as a safety precaution. The device also comes with door tags to notify employees or residents of when a room is being occupied by the device.

"We will use all the safeguards to make sure that no one is harmed," said Johnson.

The device cost about $40,000, which Johnson said the county is hoping to be reimbursed for through federal funding related to coronavirus.

Johnson said the county plans to continue using the device in the jail and nursing homes even after cornoavirus concerns have waned.

"It can be used even after COVID because there's always a chance for TB or anything like that, that can come in on a person," said Johnson. "There's always going to be concerns for things like that."

