Columbia County records second COVID-19 death
Divine Savior protocols

Shannon Bartz, a surgical technican at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, prepares face masks for all people entering the building. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory for all staff and visitors to wear a face mask when entering the hospital.

 Nicole Aimone/DAILY REGISTER

A second person has died in Columbia County of complications related to COVID-19, health officials confirmed Monday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of another one of our community members,” said Susan Lorenz, the county's health officer. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends.”

To date, 252 people in Columbia County and 61,061 people in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and there have been 998 deaths in the state, according to Lorenz.

Testing and contact tracing efforts continue locally and statewide in an effort to battle the spread of disease.

“We strongly encourage community members to wear face coverings when around others and to practice physical distancing of at least six feet whenever possible. In doing so, you’re not only helping protect yourself, but also your family, friends, neighbors, and fellow community members,” Lorenz said.

In Columbia County, testing for COVID-19 is available at Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage and Prairie Ridge Healthcare in Columbus. A free community testing site is located at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison’

Those who have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, can call 2-1-1 or text COVID-19 to 211-211. For up-to-date-information, see the county's website at co.columbia.wi.us/ColumbiaCounty/.

