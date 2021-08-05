Columbia County redistricting stuck until census data arrives

County government and municipalities were expecting census data in April to start drawing new maps. Columbia County has still not received the information and in six weeks is expected to hold public hearings on new maps.
Census data is key for redistricting as county wards require accurate population information to draw new maps.
The meeting on Thursday morning began with ad-hoc redistricting committee chair James Foley reading a written statement regarding conduct during the meeting.
Foley said members of the public will only be allowed to speak at the meetings during the public input section toward the beginning of the meeting. He said anyone disturbing the meetings will not be tolerated and asked to leave.
Foley said if there is public input it should be courteous and avoid personal attacks or other personal conflicts.
“This is all done so we can complete our work in a timely manner,” Foley said. No public comments were made.
“We are trying to wedge five pounds into a two pound bag,” Dean Kaderbeck said. Kaderbeck is the director of land information for Columbia County.
The county and municipalities have not handled redistricting since 2011. Columbia County Clerk Susan Moll said last time the county went from 31 wards down to 28.
“We have no intent to change the number of supervisors this time around,” Moll said. “There may not be a lot of changes if we have the same amount of wards and supervisors.”
Moll said a key factor in the redistricting is Nov. 23. That is the date municipalities across the state are expected to publish notices regarding the new maps.
“For cities, alderpersons can begin filing papers for election in December for the April election,” Moll said.
Columbia County will continue to follow the WCA guidelines released in July. Those guidelines state counties and municipalities begin drafting plans Aug. 23, then counties will hold public hearings and publish notices, communicate with municipalities, hold a second hearing and publish new map Nov. 23.
Kaderbeck handed out a more specific timeline for Columbia County.
“There is no buffer in this timeline?” Supervisor Matt Rohrbeck asked. Kaderbeck said it is a tentative plan that could change.
Rohrbeck pointed out Kaderbeck’s timeline outlines municipalities have 32 days from, Sept. 17 to Oct. 18, to adjust or approve the new county ward plans and send back to the county.
This task will be handled by Moll and the county clerk’s office.
“I will be contacting the 35 municipalities and the respective clerks and help them with this process,” Moll said.
Another issue that could arise with this is the total number of meetings that could come out of this.
“This will need to be approved in November and that is when the county board will be approving the 2022 budget,” Moll said.
“The WCA said we’ll be holding a lot of meetings in the future to get this completed on time,” County Chair Vern Gove said.
Since the county does not have census data yet, the ad-hoc redistricting committee was unsure on when to set the next meeting. The committee will meet on Aug. 24 hoping the census data will have arrived by then.