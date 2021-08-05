Columbia County redistricting stuck until census data arrives

The county and municipalities have not handled redistricting since 2011. Columbia County Clerk Susan Moll said last time the county went from 31 wards down to 28.

“We have no intent to change the number of supervisors this time around,” Moll said. “There may not be a lot of changes if we have the same amount of wards and supervisors.”

Moll said a key factor in the redistricting is Nov. 23. That is the date municipalities across the state are expected to publish notices regarding the new maps.

“For cities, alderpersons can begin filing papers for election in December for the April election,” Moll said.

Columbia County will continue to follow the WCA guidelines released in July. Those guidelines state counties and municipalities begin drafting plans Aug. 23, then counties will hold public hearings and publish notices, communicate with municipalities, hold a second hearing and publish new map Nov. 23.

Kaderbeck handed out a more specific timeline for Columbia County.

“There is no buffer in this timeline?” Supervisor Matt Rohrbeck asked. Kaderbeck said it is a tentative plan that could change.