Columbia County Register of Deeds office booming during pandemic

The Columbia County Register of Deeds is set to have its best performing year since 2012, as real estate prices and interest rates decrease due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Register of Deeds Karen Manske said since the pandemic started, and the office re-opened in May, it has been busy processing mortgage and home refinancing documents, which has increased.
“The real estate market has just been gangbusters,” said Manske. “We have been really quite busy since the pandemic started.”
The Register of Deeds is required to hold all real estate records, such as new mortgages and refinancing documents, where a fee is associated with filing documents in the office.
Manske said the department has filed almost 2,000 additional records this year already, compared to last year. In 2019, the office filed 11,162 documents, and as of Nov. 9 it has filed 13,024 documents this year.
While the office has seen a slight decrease in new filings for marriage licenses, as many weddings were put on hold due to the pandemic, Manske said many women have been visiting the office to purchase a certified copy of an old marriage license.
The need for certified copies of old marriage licenses stems from the real ID requirement on drivers licenses, which is a security feature that will be required on all drivers licenses and state ID’s by October 2021.
The office opened up to public use in May, after Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order was lifted, which Manske also attributes to the wide use of the office this year.
“Things are going gangbusters, and we’re absolutely thrilled,” said Manske. “We’ve been open, and I think the general public really appreciates that they can still come in and conduct business.”
While the office remains open for regular business hours, the genealogy searching features the office has remain closed to the public, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I’m just trying to limit the number of people that are in the back room, trying to keep that social distance,” said Manske.
The Portage Public Library offers access to the Ancestry.com database for residents to use in the library.
Currently, the library is allowing about 26 visitors at a time due to COVID-19, and requires masks and social distancing within the building.
The library is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
