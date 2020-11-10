Columbia County Register of Deeds office booming during pandemic

The Columbia County Register of Deeds is set to have its best performing year since 2012, as real estate prices and interest rates decrease due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Register of Deeds Karen Manske said since the pandemic started, and the office re-opened in May, it has been busy processing mortgage and home refinancing documents, which has increased.

“The real estate market has just been gangbusters,” said Manske. “We have been really quite busy since the pandemic started.”

The Register of Deeds is required to hold all real estate records, such as new mortgages and refinancing documents, where a fee is associated with filing documents in the office.

Manske said the department has filed almost 2,000 additional records this year already, compared to last year. In 2019, the office filed 11,162 documents, and as of Nov. 9 it has filed 13,024 documents this year.

While the office has seen a slight decrease in new filings for marriage licenses, as many weddings were put on hold due to the pandemic, Manske said many women have been visiting the office to purchase a certified copy of an old marriage license.

