The Columbia County Register of Deeds office plans to launch a scanning project beginning in 2020 to electronically save real estate documents from 1964 to 1828.
The project follows a similar one started in 2011 in which the office electronically scanned about 125,000 real estate documents filed from 1964 to the 1980s. That project is expected to be completed next year as well. The next phase of the project will go back to some of the first documents recorded at the office.
Register of Deeds Karen Manske said the project was started in part to preserve documents in case of an emergency and to save those that are showing signs of aging in their current state.
“We have no backups at all, so if we were to have a natural disaster, a fire, a flood, a tornado and we lost those documents, we would really lose those documents,” said Manske. “It’s hugely important that we get those to at least have a backup.”
The office contracted out the scanning work in 2011, and has since worked to index and verify the documents. The next phase also will be contracted out, and the office plans to index it in the future.
Real estate documents from 1964 and back that will be scanned include deeds, land contracts and annexations, along with other miscellaneous files. The office already scanned land and subdivision plats, which show the layout and plans for the city of Portage.
Currently, all documents from 1964 and forward are available for users to view online through a program called Tapestry. Users must pay a fee to access the system. Records prior to 1964 also will be available on Tapestry, following the completion of the 2020 scanning project. The records currently are available for viewing in hard copy at the office. Land plats that have been scanned can be viewed for free on the Columbia County Register of Deeds website.
Manske said the newly scanned documents will not yet be indexed, which could make research more difficult, but encourages anyone to call or walk in to the office in the county administration building for assistance.
“For now, it will out there, so people can find it but they can always call us and we can give them a doc number,” said Manske.
Mankse said all documents the office is responsible for are permanent.
“We keep building, they never go away, we never destroy them,” said Manske. “That’s why I’m doing the scanning project, hopefully we won’t have to have people opening those books.”
The register of deeds office, founded in 1834, is responsible for keeping records of all real estate documents and transactions in the county, such as deeds, land contracts, mortgages and tax documents, according to the Register of Deeds Association.
In addition, the register of deeds office is responsible for issuing and retaining birth and death certificates, as well as marriage licenses.
Mankse said that many people utilize the office and its services for genealogy research.
The Columbia County Register of Deeds office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located on the first floor of the Columbia County Administration building.
