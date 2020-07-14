Columbia County releases name of man who died in highway accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released the name this morning of the 29-year-old construction worker who was pronounced dead Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the construction zone outside of Columbus on Highway 151.

Moises Efrain Andino-Lopez of St. Louis, MO was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Medical Examiner. Andino-Lopez was employed by a private construction company at the time of the accident.

According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 151 at Highway 73. A commercial vehicle owned and operated by Michel’s Construction struck the construction worker. The vehicle is described as a 2021 International Truck with a fixed crane.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.