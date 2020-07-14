You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Columbia County releases name of man who died in highway accident
0 comments
alert top story

Columbia County releases name of man who died in highway accident

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released the name this morning of the 29-year-old construction worker who was pronounced dead Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the construction zone outside of Columbus on Highway 151.

Moises Efrain Andino-Lopez of St. Louis, MO was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Medical Examiner. Andino-Lopez was employed by a private construction company at the time of the accident.

According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 151 at Highway 73. A commercial vehicle owned and operated by Michel’s Construction struck the construction worker. The vehicle is described as a 2021 International Truck with a fixed crane.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Supreme Court Voids Evers Budget Vetoes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News