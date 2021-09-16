Columbia County releases tentative new district map

Columbia County released the first redistricting map and sent it to municipalities across the county after the board of supervisors approved the map Wednesday night.
At a public hearing Wednesday night Dean Kaderabeck, Land Information Director, gave a synopsis of putting the map together. The presentation listed several principles guiding the department in drawing new lines.
“These are in no particular order, but are what guided the department in putting together this tentative map,” Kaderabeck said. The principles outlined were one person – one vote, compactness, contiguity, communities of interest and unity of political subdivision.
“Unity of subdivision is a bad name, but that is literally what it is,” Kaderabeck said. “It’s designed to keep towns together.”
These political subdivisions include towns, villages and cities. Kaderabeck said lines were drawn in an attempt to keep towns in the same district and not have a town in two or three districts. Communities of interest is a similar principle.
Compactness and contiguity are in place to avoid gerrymandering Kaderabeck said. He said there was an eyeball test with these.
“No odd-shaped districts if avoidable,” Kaderabeck said. “Can you drive around the district without crossing into another? These are things we looked at.”
One person, one vote is the principle that individuals have equal representation when voting. Kaderabeck outlined the math for redrawing the county districts based on the population and the number of county board supervisors.
The 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data was released Aug. 16 and showed the county has 58,490 residents, the county also has 28 supervisor districts.
Kaderabeck said that means the ideal district size has 2,089 people.
“Our goal is to have substantially equal population per district,” he said. “Some deviation may occur due to other principles. The acceptable deviation is the 10% rule, meaning the population can be plus or minus five percent of 2,089.”
Kaderabeck said the redistricting process is mandated by state law every ten years after the census. He explained that due to the COVID-19 pandemic there was a delay in getting the data.
Before the Kaderabeck’s presentation, the ad-hoc redistrict committee chair James Foley gave a short list of rules for public comment during the public hearing. Foley said people will be allowed to speak for five minutes and comments should remain courteous and avoid personality and political conflicts.
Foley made a similar statement at the first meeting of the committee in August. On Wednesday evening, there was just one person making public comment.
Tess Carr began by asking if she could ask Kaderabeck a question directly and Foley said she could not.
“Well, I just want to say that was an excellent overview of the plan,” Carr said. “I would like to know how conflicts will be prioritized and resolved within those principles.”
Carr also mentioned The People’s Map Commission, a group started by Gov. Tony Evers to have a non-partisan commission re-draw the maps and not politicians.
“Has there been any working with that group?” Carr asked. “Would you consider working with that group?”
The next step in redistricting is the municipalities will approve the map and then another public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2 for the committee to approve the final plan and later that night, the full county board would vote on approving the new map.
Kaderabeck said a page for redistricting can be found on the county website. It shows the timeline of the redistricting process, minutes and agendas from meetings along with an interactive map that shows the new district and how many people live in the proposed district.
“This map shows the target population, 2,089, and the population of the district,” Kaderabeck said. “You can also see the deviation here and the deviation percentage.”
Kaderabeck said the website was designed to keep the process of redistricting open and transparent.