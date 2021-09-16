Columbia County releases tentative new district map

Tess Carr began by asking if she could ask Kaderabeck a question directly and Foley said she could not.

“Well, I just want to say that was an excellent overview of the plan,” Carr said. “I would like to know how conflicts will be prioritized and resolved within those principles.”

Carr also mentioned The People’s Map Commission, a group started by Gov. Tony Evers to have a non-partisan commission re-draw the maps and not politicians.

“Has there been any working with that group?” Carr asked. “Would you consider working with that group?”

The next step in redistricting is the municipalities will approve the map and then another public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2 for the committee to approve the final plan and later that night, the full county board would vote on approving the new map.

Kaderabeck said a page for redistricting can be found on the county website. It shows the timeline of the redistricting process, minutes and agendas from meetings along with an interactive map that shows the new district and how many people live in the proposed district.