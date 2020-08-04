Columbia County resident plans Thursday meeting to 'Save the Grandstand' at fairgrounds

A “Save the Grandstand” meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday for Columbia County residents to discuss renovations and fundraising for the main events building at the county's fairgrounds in Portage.
Event organizer Nancy Kruse said she hopes the meeting will bring out people who care about the preservation of the fairgrounds, including those with contracting and grant writing experience. The meeting is meant to serve as a starting point for community involvement.
“I really want to get support from the community and do some volunteer work and get this project done,” said Kruse. “Frankly, it’s been an eyesore for too many years and I think for the fair to be a success, I think they really need to revamp their fairgrounds. I’ve said it for years and I don’t just want to voice my opinion, I want to get out there and help and get the job done too.”
The 85-year-old grandstand structure is owned by the city of Portage and on the city's Historical Preservation Commission list of significant properties.
In 2018, a study by General Engineering Co. of Portage revealed that it would cost the city and fair board around $1 million for the most basic maintenance and structural work.
The study said the grandstand also needs accessibility improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, new bathrooms, a new roof and a storm shelter.
Such improvements would push the renovation costs to more than $2.2 million.
“With the current economic condition, we haven’t really tried to do anything with it,” said Paul Becker, president of the Columbia County Fair. “It’s very expensive. I’m not sure that it would affect the fair very much. It has limited seating, so it would be nice to have larger capacity.”
Becker said in order for any work to be done on the structure, the Historical Preservation Commission would need to give the go-ahead.
Kruse said she thinks the structural cracks could be filled, the building could be painted and the existing restrooms could be renovated, all to improve the look of the grandstand building and fairgrounds.
However, it was noted when the study was done in 2018, that if the cracks are repaired, federal law requires the structure also be renovated to comply with the ADA.
“I’m not trying to have this be a million-dollar project, I just want it to look decent,” said Kruse. “I’m not sure we really need new bathrooms, that would be way too costly. If we can just clean up the main grandstand. The fairgrounds mean a lot to me. I was a 4-H kid, so it means a lot to me to get this underway.”
Another organizer for the initiative, Bunny Balk, said the pair has already raised more than $500 for the cause through a GoFundMe fundraiser.
The 2020 county fair, which was slated to run July 22-26, was cancelled due to COVID-19, which Becker said did not have a significant financial impact on the fair this year, but could next year.
“It was a disappointment not to be able to put on the fair this year,” said Becker. “Financially, it won’t be a large factor this year but it might be a large factor next year because state, county and local funding has all been affected by this.”
The fair held a Facebook competition which allowed for junior competitors and senior citizens to submit projects for judging online, which Becker said was “mildly successful.” He said the Fairest of the Fair competitors tried to be active on social media during fair week as well.
He said the board is already planning the 2021 fair, as well as alternative virtual or small group plans if the fair is not able to be held with large groups again next year.
“We’re already looking at planning for next year,” said Becker. “We have some alternative plans, so if things don’t look any better for large group meetings we can do something a little different.”
Popping balloons at the fair
Henry Schroeder, 7, on carousel
Making cotton candy at the fair
Serving cotton candy at the fair
Holden Ahearn, 3, pets a goat
Water cannon game at the fair
Jenny Jerome walks beside cow
Amusement rides at the fair
Amiyha Muente, 10, and Padre the crab
Two cats win first place awards at fair
Cat contest winners at 2019 fair in Portage
Small animals contest judges at the fair
Claire Keip and her cat Buddy
Melissa Borde and Buddy the cat
Kylee Beckius tells fair contest judge about her cat
Mable the cat prowls toward news camera
Man on horse chases bull calf
Aaron Kite listens to national anthem
Chase Kite rides with American flag
Chase Kite carries the flag
Klarissa Neff lassoes calf
Celina Trotter lassoes a calf
Caden Borman gallops on horseback
Caden Borman lassoes a calf
Tyler Hutkowski looks to grandstand
Chasing after a bull calf
Wrangling a bull calf
Arizona riders came to Portage
Ryan Holly chases a calf
Ryan Holly wrangles that calf
Ryan Holly pulls calf by a rope
Flipping the calf over
Bull calf gets hogtied
Bull calf tied up at the legs
Andrew Lane on the slide
Mirror maze house
Dad waits outside the mirror maze
Squeezing fresh lemonade
Ferris wheel carnival ride
Bungee jumping at carnival
Swing ride at the fair
Chilling out on the swings
Livin' the dream
Lawnmower races introduction
Lawnmower races 1
Lawnmower racing 2
Lawnmower racing 3
Lawnmower racing 4
Lawnmower racing 5
Lawnmower racing 6
Lawnmower racing 7
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.