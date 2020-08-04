Columbia County resident plans Thursday meeting to 'Save the Grandstand' at fairgrounds

“I’m not trying to have this be a million-dollar project, I just want it to look decent,” said Kruse. “I’m not sure we really need new bathrooms, that would be way too costly. If we can just clean up the main grandstand. The fairgrounds mean a lot to me. I was a 4-H kid, so it means a lot to me to get this underway.”

Another organizer for the initiative, Bunny Balk, said the pair has already raised more than $500 for the cause through a GoFundMe fundraiser.

The 2020 county fair, which was slated to run July 22-26, was cancelled due to COVID-19, which Becker said did not have a significant financial impact on the fair this year, but could next year.

“It was a disappointment not to be able to put on the fair this year,” said Becker. “Financially, it won’t be a large factor this year but it might be a large factor next year because state, county and local funding has all been affected by this.”

The fair held a Facebook competition which allowed for junior competitors and senior citizens to submit projects for judging online, which Becker said was “mildly successful.” He said the Fairest of the Fair competitors tried to be active on social media during fair week as well.