Columbia County employees and residents will experience an outage of software that accesses real estate and ownership records throughout the county early next week.
The planned outage will take the Management Information Services (MIS) software offline starting at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17. It will likely be functioning again by 10 a.m. Dec. 18.
"We are trying to do it overnight, to minimize interruptions to customers who use the service when we aren't open," said Karen Manske, the county's Register of Deeds. "We're doing it as late as we possibly can without having to have county employees here until all hours of the night, as well."
The outage is because the computer server needs updates. Manske says the software has been experiencing glitches and offline periods.
"We really need to do this, we've been experiencing glitches and downtime," said Manske. "We experienced one back in October where the whole system was down for about six to seven hours."
The updates will include software and security updates to create a smoother operation and user experience.
Both county employees and residents use the software to search and view records through the Register of Deeds office online, as well as ownership and tax information records through the Land Information office, services which will not be available during the planned maintenance.
Documents from the Register of Deeds office and Land Information's office contain links that take a user directly to a website to purchase electronic copies of the document. Those links will also be offline during the outage.
"There is a weak point that has been identified on our part," said Dean Kaderabek, Land Information director. "This is one database that serves everybody so we don't have another copy somewhere. County employees and the public all use the same database."
Messages about the outage will be displayed on the Register of Deeds and Land Information websites and MIS software when access is attempted.
In addition, both Kaderabek and Manske will send email notifications to registered users of the software to inform them of the outage before Dec. 17.
Kaderabek said he is optimistic the update will be completed in the expected time frame, but will continue to update users on display messages and emails if there are any changes to the update timeline.
