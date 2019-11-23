The Salvation Army in Columbia County is seeking funds to help people who continue to struggle across our communities.
In response to needs of neighbors who face poverty, unemployment, and rising expenses, The Salvation Army in Columbia County has launched its annual campaign, called “Share Your Blessings, Be Blessed.” Its goal is to serve as a reminder of the joy that comes from helping those in need.
Locally, The Salvation Army in Columbia County hopes to raise $15,000 to
help sustain the vital programs and services that help people in need in their daily struggle for survival. All donations stay local to help with needs such as rental assistance, emergency lodging and utility payments.
The Salvation Army’s time-honored Christmas Campaign will include our highly visible Red Kettles — a holiday tradition that has served as a symbol of goodwill for more than 125 years.
“Many families are still finding it very hard to stay afloat, and we’ve seen it firsthand in the numbers of people coming to us for help,” said Angela Swinehart, Field Representative. “It’s especially hard during the holiday season, when so many of our neighbors don’t know how they’ll have the means to provide for their families. That’s why The Salvation Army looks to our community for their generosity: so we can show that same compassion and kindness to the less fortunate.”
This holiday season is expected to be one of the busiest yet. Salvation Army officials stress that any contribution will help — and donations of time are accepted as gratefully as donations of money.
“Reaching out to those in need by volunteering to ring bells is a wonderful way to connect with the community, to give back, to share blessings, and to be blessed in return,” said Swinehart. To volunteer to Bell Ring this Christmas season, contact Claudette at 608-697-2524 or tcbacon74@hotmail.com.
