Columbia County sees spike in COVID-19 cases, mostly among younger people

The Columbia County Public Health Department reported a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past month and most of them are among younger people.

Columbia County has has seen 63 new COVID-19 cases since the start of June which accounts for 57 percent of total cases reported in the county since March, according to a press release.

On June 1, the county had 47 positive cases, the total number of positive cases as of July 9 is 110.

In the last week, there have been 21 new positive cases in the county, according to Columbia County Health website.

“We are seeing the majority of those cases being transmitted from unknown sources, meaning they are not close contacts of a household member or a known case investigation – they are acquired in the general community,” Lorenz said. “Those aged 20-29 make up our largest single age grouping of positive cases, 22 percent, with the age group 30-39 coming in second, 20 percent," she said.

Emergency Medicine Doctor Michael Walters at Divine Savior Hospital said there is no definite reason for the increase in cases.