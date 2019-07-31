Columbia County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center is seeking volunteers to serve growing participation in its senior meal services.
Demand for the meals has spiked after a similar program through Divine Savior Healthcare ended in July. Divine Savior’s program, which delivered meals to Portage residents, ended due to declining participation.
“We saw our numbers declining since about 2015,” said Divine Savior Healthcare President Jennifer Bieno. “We also have challenges finding volunteer drivers. They’re hard to find, and I understand that.”
Bieno said the decision to end Divine Savior's meal program also was considered because of similarities to the Senior Program provided by Columbia County.
“Overall it was really a duplication of services,” said Bieno. “That doesn’t make a lot of sense.”
The meal program provided by the county also delivers meals to Portage residents over the age of 60 and those who are home bound, as well as to people in Columbus, Pardeeville and Poynette. The program also provides meal sites where residents who are not home bound can gather for a meal.
The county program delivers about 100 meals a day, according to Assistant ADRC Director Ashley Jahn. She expects that number will increase now that people transitioning from Divine Savior’s program are being served. The extra work will require more volunteers to deliver meals, as well as work at meal sites.
ADRC Director Becky Mulhern said the program recently began using a new food vendor, which also has brought in more people, increasing the need for volunteers.
“We are just reaching out,” said Mulhern. “It’s just been a lot more than we thought, which is great because we don’t want anyone in Columbia County to be hungry.”
The county operates meal sites at the Columbus Senior Center, Pardeeville Public Library, Portage ARDC building and Poynette City Hall. On an average day, each meal site serves three to 12 people.
At the meal site in Portage, residents are encouraged to play card games while they receive their meals every first and third Wednesday of the month. Participation in the program grows to about 20 people on those days, Jahn said. Entertainment provided at Pardeeville's meal site also swells participation there to about 20 people.
The county’s program is funded through a grant as part of the Older Americans Act, which allows for it to be a donation-based program. The recommended donation is $4 per meal, but residents will receive a meal whether they provide a donation or not. Divine Savior’s program charged residents $3.75 per meal.
“We ask for a donation, we can’t make people pay,” said Mulhern. “Our biggest concern is to make sure that people who are hungry get fed.”
Mulhern said the ADRC will accept donations and volunteers for the program any time. To become a volunteer, Mulhern recommends calling the ADRC office at 608-742-9233 for more information or a volunteer placement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)