Columbia County set for $2.1 million recycling upgrade

The Columbia County Recycling Center is set to have a $2.1 million upgrade to the sorting operation of recyclables. Officials believe the upgrades will make the facility profitable.
Director of Solid Waste Greg Kaminski spoke at last week’s county board meeting. He gave an update on the facility upgrades and concerns the department has including deteriorating conditions at the transfer site and staffing issues at the recycling center.
Kaminski told county supervisors on Thursday night that the upgrades will make the facility more efficient and will reduce labor costs.
Upgrades to the facility will include new feeding conveyors, automatic separators and sorters, and a new OCC screen, which automatically sorts cardboard out of recycling piles. Other costs for the project include upgrades to the building and flooring, and startup and training costs.
Kaminski said in an interview he thinks the upgrades will help the facility become profitable. The recycling plant was supposed to be self-funded, however that has not happened in the first years of operating.
The recycling plant can process four tons of material an hour and Kaminski said the upgrades to the facility will double that to process eight tons of material an hour.
According to Kaminski, the August revenue for the facility was over $158,000. He said the year to date revenue is $850,000 for 2021. He did not give specifics on what the net loss is off the facility.
Part of this revenue increase comes from the improved market for recycling material that had been suffering for years.
The $2.1 million upgrades is being paid for by Columbia County and is scheduled to be re-paid in $300,000 installments over seven years.
The project was supposed to be completed this summer but was delayed due to COVID-19. Kaminski said the work is scheduled to start late February 2022.
Kaminski said the market for recycled material was down the last few years, but that is changing.
“We’re seeing a better market for cardboard and other recyclables so far this year,” Kaminski said.
Kaminski has been the Solid Waste Director for eight years. When he started, the facility handled garbage and compost.
“It was built in 1991 and at that point was used for compost material,” Kaminski said. “Then in 2015 it was converted to the recycling facility we have today.”
On Monday, a conveyor belt broke down at the facility and the site was backed up with recyclables lining the service road to the building.
“This is not normal. Most, if not, all of this is usually inside ready to be sorted,” Kaminski said. “But they needed to put it somewhere.”
Kaminski walks through the storage building pointing out the bundles of cardboard and plastic bottles,
“This is just a storage area,” Kaminski said. “Then it goes from this building and is loaded onto semi- trucks and taken away.”
Kaminski explained to the board that about 20% of material received by the recycling facility is not recyclable material.
“So that is made up of garbage and non-recyclables,” Kaminski said. “We get full bags of garbage and plastics and glass. Only plastics with 1 and 2 on the bottom are recyclable. Also, the only glass we take is glass bottles and glass jars. Sometimes we have people attempt to recycle full window panes. People just don’t understand that although it is plastic or glass it is not all recyclable.”
He added sometimes people will put an entire bag of garbage in a recycling bin.
“Sometimes people don’t even know they are putting garbage in the recycling bins,” Kaminski said.
Staffing concerns
The recycling facility requires 11 employees to operate, but Kaminski said the department averages about five or six workers.
He said the starting wage for recycling facility workers has gone up from $12 per hour to $16 per hour.
“That worked for a while and helped getting more workers,” Kaminski told the board.
Kaminski said the department is at the initial stages of looking into an outside labor company that will guarantee head counts.
“This company has it written into their contracts that they promise X amount of people,” Kaminski said. “So, if we need ten employees – they will guarantee we have ten people every day. They can find the people to work.”
The Solid Waste department has not yet signed anything with one of these companies. Kaminski said these companies specialize in providing staff for solid waste and recycling operations.
Kaminski said these companies have hiring hubs across Wisconsin. He said the department may look into these companies more in-depth once the upgrades are finished at the recycling facility.
“If this trend continues, where we have issues getting enough people to operate, then we’ll look more into these companies,” Kaminski said. “But we won’t make that decision until next year when the upgrades are complete. That’s when we’ll have a better picture of what we need.”