Columbia County Sheriff celebrates staff, citizens with awards ceremony

The Columbia County Administration building meeting room was so full of people Thursday night there was standing room only for the sheriff’s award ceremony. A tradition that began years ago has expanded to the point of it being difficult to find seats.

Sheriff Roger Brandner said each and every one who works for the sheriff’s office deserves thanks and recognition. A total of 35 awards were presented to department members as well as citizens.

“This event has definitely grown over the years,” Sgt. Cory Miller said.

Miller is one of nine members of the awards committee. The group receives countless nominations throughout the year and meets three or four times in anticipation of the awards ceremony.

“This event does not diminish those not receiving awards. Everyone in the department could be recognized this evening,” Brander said.

The first awards of the evening were Certificates of Appreciation. One of the recipients was Casey Crary, she knits winter hats for children as part of the Shop with a Cop program.

Brandner told a story of a child who received a hat during the Shop with Cops event, but returned to get a different hat.