Columbia County Sheriff celebrates staff, citizens with awards ceremony

The Columbia County Administration building meeting room was so full of people Thursday night there was standing room only for the sheriff’s award ceremony. A tradition that began years ago has expanded to the point of it being difficult to find seats.
Sheriff Roger Brandner said each and every one who works for the sheriff’s office deserves thanks and recognition. A total of 35 awards were presented to department members as well as citizens.
“This event has definitely grown over the years,” Sgt. Cory Miller said.
Miller is one of nine members of the awards committee. The group receives countless nominations throughout the year and meets three or four times in anticipation of the awards ceremony.
“This event does not diminish those not receiving awards. Everyone in the department could be recognized this evening,” Brander said.
The first awards of the evening were Certificates of Appreciation. One of the recipients was Casey Crary, she knits winter hats for children as part of the Shop with a Cop program.
Brandner told a story of a child who received a hat during the Shop with Cops event, but returned to get a different hat.
“He said his mom didn’t have a winter hat and wanted to switch his hat for one for his mother,” Brandner said. “Instead of just getting a hat for his mom, he walked away with two hats for him and his mom.”
Portage Veterinarian Clinic was awarded for outstanding support for the service they provide to the five K-9 units. Portage Chief of Police Keith Klafke was also given an award for his continued community outreach programs in Portage.
Kitzi Muniz received the citizen recognition award for her service to the community.
“I met Kitzi, of Pardeeville, 20 years ago when her best friend was murdered,” Brandner said. “She is an outstanding person and is always putting others first.”
Brandner said Muniz has brought autism awareness to the department and is reason deputies carry buddy bags in their patrol vehicles.
“She is a true mover and shaker in this community,” Brandner said.
Tyler Henrisksen was honored for outstanding service as a K-9 handler.
“He has done an awesome job,” Brandner said. “He has been helpful in taking drugs off the streets. His work has made Columbia County a safer community.”
The entire secretarial staff was named employees of the year.
“These people make our operation run and they do it with very little recognition as they work behind the scenes. They do it with patience and a positive attitude,” Brandner said. “For the very first time the department has gotten caught up with reports.”
Brandner said the department is usually 75-150 reports behind but last year they were able to catch up.
“This is the most impressive group of employees,” Brandner said. “They have outstanding dedication to the job and need to be recognized.”
Lifesaving awards were given to 14 people Thursday night. Three of them were jailors Angela Beaumont, Kaitlin Ahlers and Jill Ostrander.
“There was an inmate that was not complying in the jail and attempted suicide using their pants,” Brander said. “The jailors noticed something was wrong and when they reached the inmate her lips were purple. This inmate was seconds away from dying by suicide in the jail, but the fast acting response of these three made sure that didn’t happen.
The last of the awards were given out to employees who have marked over 20 years of service to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
“There is over 200 years of law enforcement experience in this group of people walking up here,” Brandner said.
Brandner was one of three recipients of the 30-year award. He was joined by Brian Kjorlie and Kathleen Johnson and it was presented by Kocovsky.
“Imagine where you were 30 years ago,” Kocovsky said. “I would say about a quarter of our staff wasn’t even born 30 years ago.”
Before the event ended attendees took photos of awards winners and enjoyed snacks.
“This job is not getting any easier,” Brandner said. “We need to continue to support these men and women in this profession. It’s what our community deserves.”