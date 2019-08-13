The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released new information about the Aug. 5 attempted burglary behind the town of Newport Carquest, identifying the arrested suspects and the items found in the search of their stolen car.
Tonya M. Podoll, 34, of Baraboo, and Jamie L. Price, 41, of Mauston, were taken into custody the day of the incident, after a Carquest employee noticed the door to the maintenance shed was open, with Podoll standing outside. When the Carquest employee approached the shed, Podoll slammed the door shut and both she and Price ran down the property's driveway toward Highway 16.
The Wisconsin Dells Police, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol responded on-scene, finding and arresting Podoll and Price separately in the surrounding area. According to a press release from Sheriff Roger Brandner, the department also found a car that had been reported stolen in Lake Delton, finding several noteworthy items in the search of the car.
“This vehicle search produced burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, handcuffs, knives, numerous cell phones, and a realistic looking airsoft pistol,” Brandner said in the release. “Other area citizens assisted law enforcement with information about the locations of the suspects.”
According to Lake Delton Police Lt. William Laughlin, the car had been reported stolen in Lake Delton earlier that day, when it previously had been loaned from a family member of one of the suspects. The family member felt the car had been kept much longer than initially agreed upon, and reported it stolen.
Podoll and Price have been charged with felony burglary, along with several misdemeanor offenses. Both also had outstanding warrants.
