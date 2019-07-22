A 73-year-old man was injured over the weekend after he became trapped beneath a large bale of hay.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said Monday that deputies at 2:04 p.m. on Saturday responded to a farm along County Highway V in the town of Dekorra.
The man operating the tractor was moving a large hay bale with the tractor using a front end loader. The elevated hay bale toppled backward onto the man.
The tractor moved back into a concrete wall, and the man was then pinned underneath the hay bale. A caller told dispatchers the man was not breathing and turning blue.
A sheriff's deputy arrived on scene and cut the twine wrapped around the hay bale and freed the operator, who then began breathing and was able to talk to first responders.
Poynette EMS transported the 73-year-old man to a local hospital. Brandner said the man's injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Several neighbors, the Poynette Fire Department, Poynette EMS and Divine Savior EMS assisted the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)