Columbia County Sheriff's office to host first annual Cops and Bobbers event in spring

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office plans to launch its annual Cops and Bobbers program in May with deputies taking local children fishing.

Deputies will volunteer their time to spend a day teaching children from all over the county how to fish, fishing etiquette and rules, basic water safety, and a cookout, said Sheriff Roger Brandner. Children will be provided a fishing pole and other gifts from the deputies.

“I wanted to find as many ways possible to get kids hooked on good activities,” said Brandner. “The stress and pressures that face kids face today are real and anything positive we can do for them is a benefit to all of us.”

Brandner says the program will focus on children who are acting out or who do not have opportunities for positive adult interaction in their lives. It will provide positive attention from an adult as well as a positive activity to use in their free time.

“Fishing teaches them patience, tolerance and problem solving skills. It is an outdoor activity that they can do forever,” said Brandner. “The ultimate goal is to show them that there are so many great things to do besides drugs and crime. With this program our deputies and kids work and fish together, which makes our future a bit brighter.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}