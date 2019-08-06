The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a stolen vehicle that led to a burglary mid-morning on August 5, ultimately tracking down and detaining both suspects.
According to chief deputy Greg Bisch, the sheriff’s office received a call from the Wisconsin Dells police department that a burglary was interrupted on the property of the Carquest Auto Lot on Highway 16. The burglary was linked to a car reported stolen earlier that morning, with a male and female suspect involved.
“A male and a female had fled from the scene in different directions, across Highway 16 and back toward some subdivisions behind there,” Bisch said.
Bisch said the stolen vehicle was discovered as a result of the hunt for the two burglary suspects, and has been returned to its owner.
Both suspects are now in custody, however Bisch said that the department is not releasing the names of anyone involved at the time of writing. Bisch did say that the Columbia County emergency response team helped track down the female suspect, coming down from a training session in Wyocena.
According to Bisch, several departments responded to the call, and quickly apprehended the male suspect near the scene.
