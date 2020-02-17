Columbia County Sheriff's Office welcomes K9 officers

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office had two deputies receive K9 Handler Training and were certified recently. They will be teamed up with dogs Artus and Jax. This was a rigorous and extensive five-week K9 Handler course at Jessiffany Kennels in Iron Ridge, Wisconsin. These two K9 teams join Deputy Jordan Haueter/K9 Mattis as the K9 force working Columbia County.

Please welcome K9 Artus who will be assigned to Deputy Derek Jesko. Congratulations to Deputy Jesko on his new assignment as K9 handler. Deputy Jesko/K9 Artus will be assigned to patrol duties on day shift. K9 Artus is certified in drug scent, tracking, patrol, and article searches.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

K9 Jax has been assigned to Deputy Travis Lange. Congratulations to Deputy Lange on his new assignment. Deputy Lange/K9 Jax will be assigned to patrol duties on the night shift. K9 Jax is certified in drug scent, tracking, patrol, and article searches.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office thanks everyone that supports the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K9 Program through attending fundraising events, donations, and supporting dogs as this program is only possible through continued help and the dedicated handlers.

They also thank the community and the Columbia County Board for its strong support of the K9 program and remaining proactive in keeping deputies and citizens safer with the addition of these two K9 teams.